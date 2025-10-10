Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
Post-9/11 M2VA teams are the primary contact for transitioning Service Members (SMs) and Post-9/11 era Veterans entering the VA health care system after active duty, including National Guard and Reservists with federal activation. These experts in military to VA transitions partner with VHA, VBA, and DoD to ensure access to VA health care and community reintegration. M2VA teams improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care transitions into VA facilities by reducing administrative barriers that can delay or prevent care for Veterans.
Connect with a M2VA team member
Shawn Richardson, LCSW
Military2VA (M2VA) Program Manager
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: Shawn.Richardson@va.gov
Phone: 615-427-3700
John Page, LCSW
M2VA Transition Patient Advocate
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: John.Page@va.gov
Phone: 629-259-0020
Rita Edwards
M2VA Enrollment Specialist
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: Rita.Edwards4 @va.gov
Phone: 615-416-8524
You will have 3 options on how to enroll in VA healthcare.
- Online: click on the link below and complete the enrollment application
Phone: Call
"press Option 1" to speak with a Health Eligibility Center (HEC) specialist who will guide you through the enrollment application.
- Complete VA Form 10-10EZ in-person (You will need to bring your DD 214): To enroll in person, please come to one of our VA Medical Centers in Nashville or Murfreesboro; or our VA clinics in Clarksville or Chattanooga and ask to speak with a Health Benefits team member about enrolling for care at the VA. Our health Benefits team member will help you complete VA form 1010EZ application.
- VA Application for Health Benefits 10-10EZ - New Patient Orientation – Link to video that explains how to complete the VA Healthcare enrollment application VA Form 10-10EZ or information that will be needed to complete the on-line or phone application.
- While completing the application you will be asked to provide last year’s income, so typically what was on your previous year’s tax return. This allows us to assess whether you are eligible additional benefits based upon your income threshold. If your income has drastically changed since the previous year you can submit a VA Form 1010HS to request hardship determination. Examples of reasons to request hardship determination would be if you are now un-employed or employed but making less income, or are a full-time or part-time student using VA education benefits. Once the forms are processed, you will be contacted on whether you meet the eligibility requirement or not for VA healthcare.
VHA Eligibility: To be eligible for VA Healthcare you need to meet some basic criteria. There are several exemptions to these criteria in many cases.
- Served at least 24 months consecutively on Active Duty or a Reservist/National Guard on active duty in support of a title 10 operation.
- and have a service connection for any injury/illness at any percentage to include 0% (exempt from 2-year minimum service requirement).
- Or medically retired or medically discharged from service (exempt from 2-year minimum service requirement).
- Or served on combat tour to anywhere at any time during your active-duty career.