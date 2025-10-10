Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program

Post-9/11 M2VA teams are the primary contact for transitioning Service Members (SMs) and Post-9/11 era Veterans entering the VA health care system after active duty, including National Guard and Reservists with federal activation. These experts in military to VA transitions partner with VHA, VBA, and DoD to ensure access to VA health care and community reintegration. M2VA teams improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care transitions into VA facilities by reducing administrative barriers that can delay or prevent care for Veterans.