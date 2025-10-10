Whole Health Recreation Therapy & Creative Arts Therapy
Recreation Therapy (RT) restores functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabilities by addressing physical, cognitive, emotional, psychosocial, and leisure deficits using research and clinical judgment. Creative Arts Therapies (CATs) promote recovery and wellness, improving psychosocial, physical, and cognitive health through Art, Dance/Movement, Drama, and Music Therapy. Our TVHS staff holds certifications in neurological music therapy, adaptive sports, dementia care, aquatics, and brain injury specialties.
Adaptive Sports
list of activities:
- Air Rifle/Pistol
- Archery
- Golf
- Rowing
- Pickleball
- Bowling
- Indoor Rock Climbing
- Shuffleboard
- Table Tennis
- Bocce / Boccia
- Cornhole
- Horseshoes
- 8-ball
- Cycling
- National Events Training
Music Therapy
list of activities:
- Vibroacoustic Therapy
- Music Therapy Groups
- Music Therapy Individual Sessions
- Community Partner Programs
- Operation Song, Guitars4Vets
CERV/Equine Therapy
Aquatic Therapy
Other Programs Offered
Inpatient
We primarily serve inpatient veterans on the following units:
- Community Living Centers
- Hospice
- Veterans Recovery Center
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
- Substance Abuse Treatment Programs (SARRTP
- Psychiatric Units
- Medical Units
Memory Care
Outpatient
In addition to our specialized programs, we also facilitate recreation therapy and music therapy programs through:
- Neurorehabilitation
- Headache clinics
- Mental health
- Pain management
- Dementia care
- Veterans Recovery Center