MAS-EXPAND: Personalizing Lung Cancer Screening for Veterans

Yearly screening with a scan of the chest that uses a small amount of radiation (called low-dose CT or LDCT) can find lung cancer early when it is curable. Lung cancer screening with LDCT is currently recommended for people who are: (1) 50-80 years old and (2) currently or formerly smoked cigarettes and quit within the past 15 years and (3) smoked cigarettes of at least 20 pack-years (this means one pack per day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years, etc.).

Veterans are at risk for lung cancer because of cigarette smoking and because of other risk factors, such as military service-related exposures.

MAS-EXPAND, aims to find more lung cancers early by screening Veterans with risk factors beyond age and cigarette smoking to include military service related exposures as well as other risk factors. Screening with expanded eligibility criteria has the potential to improve Veteran healthcare.