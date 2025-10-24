MAS-EXPAND: Personalizing Lung Cancer Screening for Veterans
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, including among Veterans.
Yearly screening with a scan of the chest that uses a small amount of radiation (called low-dose CT or LDCT) can find lung cancer early when it is curable. Lung cancer screening with LDCT is currently recommended for people who are: (1) 50-80 years old and (2) currently or formerly smoked cigarettes and quit within the past 15 years and (3) smoked cigarettes of at least 20 pack-years (this means one pack per day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years, etc.).
Veterans are at risk for lung cancer because of cigarette smoking and because of other risk factors, such as military service-related exposures.
MAS-EXPAND, aims to find more lung cancers early by screening Veterans with risk factors beyond age and cigarette smoking to include military service related exposures as well as other risk factors. Screening with expanded eligibility criteria has the potential to improve Veteran healthcare.
Am I eligible?
You may qualify for MAS-EXPAND if you are:
- Age 50 to 80
- VA Healthcare user
- Smoking history of 100+ cigarettes in lifetime (current or former
Plus at least ONE of the following:
- Military service toxic exposure
- COPD diagnosis
- Personal history of tobacco-related cancer
- Lung cancer in the first-degree relative (parent, sibling or child).
Locations
- Nashville, TN (Tennessee Valley HS)
- Chicago, IL (Jesse Brown VAMC)
- Denver, CO (Eastern Colorado HS)
- Kansas City, MO (Kansas City VAMC)
- Louisville, KY (Robley Rex VAMC)
- Salisbury, NC (WG Bill Hefner HS)
- Seattle, WA (Puget Sound HS)
Study participants
- Receive yearly low-dose CT scans at no cost
- May find lung cancer early when there is chance for cure
- Contribute to research that has the potential to improve healthcare for Veterans
Contact information
Are you located in one of our site areas and want to see if you may be eligible for the study?
Are you a provider that is interested in referring patients to our study?
Interested in discussing more with the study team? Please contact by either phone or email.
Veteran Advisory Board
The MAS-EXPAND team works in partnership with a Veteran Engagement Advisory Board, which ensures the study aligns with the needs of the Veteran community. This board is comprised of Veterans, Veteran Service Organization representatives, and Veteran caregivers.