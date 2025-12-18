He received his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2008. Dr. Ragheb completed his pharmacy practice residency in the North Florida South Georgia Veterans Affairs Health Systems at the Tallahassee Outpatient Clinic in 2010. Upon completion of his residency, he accepted a position at the Tallahassee Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic as an ambulatory care pharmacy specialist specializing in the management of diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and smoking cessation. He served as the residency program coordinator for the Tallahassee Outpatient Clinic 2011-2013 and residency program director from 2013-2014. In 2014, he accepted a position in the anticoagulation clinic at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Murfreesboro TN. He obtained his board certification as an ambulatory care pharmacist in 2012. He is also certified anticoagulation care provider. He is currently a member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists and the National Lipid Association and has contributed to NLA publications. He served as an item writer for the Board of Pharmacy Specialties Ambulatory Care exam. Dr. Ragheb currently serves as the co-chair for the Tennessee Valley Health Systems Anticoagulation Subcommittee. Nationally, Dr. Ragheb serves as the co-chair on the Anticoagulation Forum’s committee for the Anticoagulation Centers of Excellence.