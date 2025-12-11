Prior to joining TVHS, Fields was appointed Associate Director of Operations at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center in January 2020. In this role, he was responsible for providing leadership and oversight to the Fayetteville VA Medical Center Enterprise’s operational services such as Engineering, Fiscal Management, Health Administration, Human Resources, Logistics, Environmental Management and Voluntary Service.

Fields was previously the Assistant Director of Durham VA Health Care System. During his time at Durham, he served as Chief, Care in the Community Department from March – December 2016, and Chief, Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service from January 2014 - March 2016. From July through October 2018, Fields served as Acting Associate Director, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

He earned his Master of Health Administration at the University of Phoenix and Bachelor of Science in Criminology from the University of Florida. In addition, he is a Federal Acquisition and Certificate in Project and Program Management Fellow and VHA Certified Mentor.

Fields served 20 years in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and Military Officers Association of America