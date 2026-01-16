Prior to this appointment, Fiala served as the TVHS Chief of Social Work starting in April 2022. With more than 18 years of experience in her craft, Fiala began her VA career at TVHS in 2011 when she joined the TVHS Social Work team. Her work experience includes long-term care, medical social work, caregiver support, program management and oversight.



She is a licensed clinical social worker and board-certified diplomat in social work. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Middle Tennessee State University and her Master of Science in social work from University of Tennessee.