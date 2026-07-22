Before joining TVHS, Roberts served as the Associate Director for Operations at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky starting in 2018. In this role, Roberts’ leadership portfolio oversaw various operations ranging from fiscal, supply chain management, environmental management, business office, pharmacy, food and nutrition, Veterans Canteen Service, and compensation and pension.

Roberts’ VA leadership experience also includes serving as the Acting Executive Director for Robley Rex VA Medical Center from 2025 to 2026 and serving as the Chief Fiscal Officer from 2016 to 2018.

Roberts brings more than 22 years of hospital experience with 19 years working at VA. He previously worked at Pikeville Medical Center, a 261-acute bed facility in Kentucky.

Roberts earned a Master of Business Administration at Morehead State University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Kentucky.