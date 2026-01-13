Dr. Phillips began his career at TVHS in 2010 as a Post Graduate Year-1 (PGY-1) Pharmacy Practice Resident. Upon completion of his residency, Dr. Phillips worked as a Clinical Pharmacist at the TVHS, Nashville Campus. In July 2012, he became the Inpatient and Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor at the TVHS, Murfreesboro Campus where he led the Pharmacy restructure to provide seven day a week Clinical Pharmacist coverage on all Medicine and Surgery teams. In August 2017 he transitioned into the role of Associate Chief, Pharmacy Service for the TVHS, Nashville Campus overseeing all Pharmacy operations to include compliance and preparation for USP <797> and <800>. In August 2019, Dr. Phillips became Chief, Pharmacy Service for TVHS (1a complexity) overseeing 184 team members at the two main campuses of Nashville and Murfreesboro, as well as the 17 outlying Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) encompassing tertiary care, long-term care, and psychiatric care with budget preparations of over $160 million. Dr. Phillips earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Freed-Hardeman University in 2006, followed by his Doctor of Pharmacy with Honors in 2010 from the University of Tennessee, and he became Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy in 2011. Dr. Phillips is an alumnus of the Leadership VA Class of 2019. In his free time, Dr. Phillips enjoys traveling, golfing, and motorcycling. He enjoys all sporting events and is an avid fan of the University of Tennessee, Tennessee Titans, and Nashville Predators.