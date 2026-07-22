Prior to accepting this detail assignment, Rumensky served as VISN 6 Chief Sterile Processing Officer, bringing over 24 years of experience in nursing service and sterile processing across VA and the private sector. In this role, he oversees sterile processing operations for seven VA health care systems across Virginia and North Carolina, including 12 reprocessing facilities and two DoD partnerships.

Before his appointment as Chief Sterile Processing Officer, Rumensky held several leadership roles within VISN 6 to include chief of sterile processing services, assistant nurse manager of day hospital, acting chief nurse of primary care, and acting nurse manager for inpatient care. Most recently, Rumensky completed a yearlong detail as VISN 6 Interim Chief Nursing Officer where he had direct oversight of all VISN 6 nursing programs, sterile processing, and the clinical contact center.

Rumensky’s leadership roles in the private sector include unit director of the resource pool at a Level 1 Trauma Center and nurse manager of ambulatory surgery and pre-admissions testing, as well as a wide range of staff positions across both inpatient and outpatient services.

Rumensky holds a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration from Western Governors University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Virginia, and an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing from Virginia Western Community College. He is currently enrolled in a Doctor of Healthcare Administration program at Oklahoma State University with an anticipated graduation in Spring of 2027.