Flu shot season

The flu season is upon us. It's important to stay protected.

Walk-in clinics

Stay protected during flu season! Veterans can walk in for their flu shots, no appointment necessary, during the following times:

Nashville VA: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., skybridge lobby

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., skybridge lobby Alvin C. York VA: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Bldg. 117 - urgent care center lobby

Veterans can walk in for their flu shots during regular hours at all VA outpatient clinics. You don't need an appointment and don’t have to be enrolled at that specific site.

Primary Care and Specialty Care Appointments

Veterans can also receive a flu shot at their primary or specialty care appointments.

Contract clinics (i.e. Bowling Green, Columbia, Hopkinsville, McMinnville, Roane County) also offer flu shots during primary care appointments and walk ins.

Additionally, Veterans can get their pneumonia vaccine while getting their flu shot. Ask your health care team to get protected against pneumonia.

Community Care

Veterans can get a free flu shot through an authorized community care provider. Visit the flu shot locator for a complete list of where you can get a free flu shot.

Please remember to let your VA health care team know when you got your flu shot so it is added to your health record.