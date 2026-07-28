Important information on extreme heat resources
By Matthew Keeler, Public Affairs Specialist
In the anticipation of extreme heat, below is information on cooling shelters and resources in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Clarksville, Cookeville, Crossville, and Bowling Green, KY for Veterans experiencing homelessness. These shelters are available in an effort to reduce heat exposure.
It is dangerous for individuals to stay outside or in places not meant for human habitation. Please assist with referrals to shelters that are available for individuals experiencing homelessness. If you don’t feel comfortable approaching someone outside, please call non-emergency police – they will do a welfare check. Individual’s safety may depend on this call.
Nashville
High temperatures combined with humidity makes it important for everyone to remember to take heat precautions.
With Middle Tennessee under an extreme heat alert, Metro officials have opened multiple cooling centers across the city to help residents escape the dangerous conditions.
High temperatures and humidity are pushing heat index values above 100 degrees, prompting health warnings for the elderly, children, and those without access to air conditioning.
Metro officials are urging residents to check on neighbors, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours and call 211 for non-emergency assistance.
- Office of Homeless Services
- The Salvation Army
- Room in The Inn
- Nashville Rescue Mission
- Phone:
- Phone:
- Community Care Fellowship
- Heat Patrol Teams
- The organizations listed below have outreach heat patrols visiting encampments and delivering water. People Loving Nashville and The Salvation Army will mobilize to various locations based on community needs.
- OHS
- People Loving Nashville
- Open Table Nashville
- The organizations listed below have outreach heat patrols visiting encampments and delivering water. People Loving Nashville and The Salvation Army will mobilize to various locations based on community needs.
- Shower the People
- Nashville Public Libraries
- 21 locations across the city.
- All locations have air conditioning, restrooms, and drinking fountains, as well as computers and power outlets for charging phones and other devices.
- Metro Action Commission’s Fan and Air Conditioner Program
- Metro Social Services
- Phone:
.
- Phone:
Murfreesboro
- Journey Home Inc
- 308 W. Castle Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- Phone:
- Cold Patrol
- 800 Park Ave Ste P., Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- Phone:
- (must be above 95 degrees for cooling shelter)
- Stepping Stones Safe Haven
- 720 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- Phone:
Franklin (Williamson County)
- Cooling Center Locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Academy Park Gymnasium – 120 Everbright Ave.
- Nolensville Rec Center – 7250 Nolensville Road
- Fairview Rec Center – 2714 Fairview Blvd.
- Franklin Rec Center – 1120 Fulton Greer Lane
- Indoor Sports Complex – 920 Heritage Way, Brentwood
- Longview Rec Center – 2909 Commonwealth Drive
- Hillsboro Community Center – 5325 Old Highway 96 West
- College Grove Community Center – 8607 Horton Hwy.
Mount Juliet (Wilson County)
- Wilson County Emergency Management cooling center at the Wilson County FG Building
- 914 Tennessee Boulevard, Q Barn inside the Wilson County Fairgrounds
- Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chattanooga
- Cooling Shelters and Public Relief
- 727 East 11th Street Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Phone:
- Salvation Army
- 1019 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
- Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY or 423-756-1023
- The ReCreate Cafe
- 800 McCallie Ave Chattanooga, TN 37403
Clarksville
- The Old Firehouse Day Shelter
- Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 1498 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040
- Manna Café Refuge Center
- Open hours will be found online and if they are offering emergency cooling assistance.
- 605 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042
- Phone:
- Loaves & Fishes
- 825 Crossland Ave.
- Salvation Army
- 210 Kraft Street
- Clarksville Area Urban Ministries
- 217 South 3rd Street
- Montgomery County Libraries
- 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040
- 435 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN 37042
- Community Recreation Centers - details at the link
- Burt-Cobb Recreation Center
- Crow Recreation Center
- Kleeman Recreation Center
Cookeville
- Cookeville Rescue Mission
- 1331 S. Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38506
- Phone:
Crossville
- Bread of Life Rescue Mission
- 281 Fourth Street, Crossville, TN 38555
- Phone:
Hickman County
- Cooling stations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- Pinewood Church of Christ — 6104 Pinewood Road, Nunnelly
- Pleasantville Community Center — 4208 Highway 100 W., Pleasantville
- Nunnelly Community Center — 1400 Tenn. 230, Nunnelly
- Bon Aqua United Methodist Church — 10762 Church Road, Bon Aqua
Bowling Green, KY
- Warren County Public Library
- Lisa Rice Library
- 1225 State Street Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Phone:
- Life Skills Wellness Connection
- 428 Center Street Suite A Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Phone:
- Life Navigation Center
- 423 W. Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101
- Phone:
- Little Free Shuttle
- Those needing transportation can use the Little Free Shuttle for transport to the library, Wellness Connection or another cool spot.
- Phone:
Tips for Staying Cool this summer
Please be sure to recognize the signs of heat illnesses. Also, check on vulnerable people including children and older adults.
Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness
- Recognize symptoms early and seek medical help if needed.
- Heat exhaustion: Heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, dizziness.
- Heat stroke: High body temperature, confusion, loss of consciousness.
- Seek immediate medical help if these symptoms occur.
Preventive Measures
- Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.
- Limit outdoor activities: Schedule outdoor activities during cooler times of the day. Take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.
- Cooling strategies: Use fans, take cool showers, and apply wet towels to cool down.
Community Care
Check on vulnerable neighbors: Ensure elderly or those living alone are coping with the heat.
For Children
- Never leave your child alone in a car, not even for a minute or if the car is running.
- Keep your car locked when you are not in it, so kids don't gain access.
- Create reminders by putting something in the back seat next to your child, such as a briefcase, purse, cell phone or your left shoe.
- If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.
- Set a calendar reminder on your electronic device to make sure you dropped your child off at daycare; develop a plan so you will be alerted if your child is late or a no-show.
For Older Adults
People aged 65 years or older do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Older adults should stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, contact your local health department, or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area like city community centers, libraries, and other public buildings.
- Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling source when it’s extremely hot outside.
- Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- If your doctor limits the number of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink during hot weather.
- Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
- Do not engage in very strenuous activities and get plenty of rest.
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
For Pets
You should also pay close attention to your pets during the hot and humid days ahead.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) you should know:
- Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot. Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
- Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.
- Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.