Important information on extreme heat resources

In the anticipation of extreme heat, below is information on cooling shelters and resources in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Clarksville, Cookeville, Crossville, and Bowling Green, KY for Veterans experiencing homelessness. These shelters are available in an effort to reduce heat exposure.

It is dangerous for individuals to stay outside or in places not meant for human habitation. Please assist with referrals to shelters that are available for individuals experiencing homelessness. If you don’t feel comfortable approaching someone outside, please call non-emergency police – they will do a welfare check. Individual’s safety may depend on this call.

Nashville

High temperatures combined with humidity makes it important for everyone to remember to take heat precautions.

With Middle Tennessee under an extreme heat alert, Metro officials have opened multiple cooling centers across the city to help residents escape the dangerous conditions.

High temperatures and humidity are pushing heat index values above 100 degrees, prompting health warnings for the elderly, children, and those without access to air conditioning.

Metro officials are urging residents to check on neighbors, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours and call 211 for non-emergency assistance.

Office of Homeless Services

The Salvation Army

Room in The Inn

Nashville Rescue Mission Phone:

Community Care Fellowship

Heat Patrol Teams The organizations listed below have outreach heat patrols visiting encampments and delivering water. People Loving Nashville and The Salvation Army will mobilize to various locations based on community needs. OHS People Loving Nashville Open Table Nashville

Shower the People

Nashville Public Libraries 21 locations across the city. All locations have air conditioning, restrooms, and drinking fountains, as well as computers and power outlets for charging phones and other devices.

Metro Action Commission’s Fan and Air Conditioner Program

Metro Social Services Phone: .



Murfreesboro

Journey Home Inc 308 W. Castle Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Phone:

Cold Patrol 800 Park Ave Ste P., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Phone: (must be above 95 degrees for cooling shelter)

Stepping Stones Safe Haven 720 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Phone:



Franklin (Williamson County)

Cooling Center Locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Academy Park Gymnasium – 120 Everbright Ave. Nolensville Rec Center – 7250 Nolensville Road Fairview Rec Center – 2714 Fairview Blvd. Franklin Rec Center – 1120 Fulton Greer Lane Indoor Sports Complex – 920 Heritage Way, Brentwood Longview Rec Center – 2909 Commonwealth Drive Hillsboro Community Center – 5325 Old Highway 96 West College Grove Community Center – 8607 Horton Hwy.



Mount Juliet (Wilson County)

Wilson County Emergency Management cooling center at the Wilson County FG Building 914 Tennessee Boulevard, Q Barn inside the Wilson County Fairgrounds Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Chattanooga

Cooling Shelters and Public Relief 727 East 11th Street Chattanooga, TN 37403 Phone:

Salvation Army 1019 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY or 423-756-1023

The ReCreate Cafe 800 McCallie Ave Chattanooga, TN 37403



Clarksville

The Old Firehouse Day Shelter Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1498 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Manna Café Refuge Center Open hours will be found online and if they are offering emergency cooling assistance. 605 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042 Phone:

Loaves & Fishes 825 Crossland Ave.

Salvation Army 210 Kraft Street

Clarksville Area Urban Ministries 217 South 3rd Street

Montgomery County Libraries 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040 435 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN 37042

Community Recreation Centers - details at the link Burt-Cobb Recreation Center Crow Recreation Center Kleeman Recreation Center



Cookeville

Cookeville Rescue Mission 1331 S. Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38506 Phone:



Crossville

Bread of Life Rescue Mission 281 Fourth Street, Crossville, TN 38555 Phone:



Hickman County

Cooling stations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: Pinewood Church of Christ — 6104 Pinewood Road, Nunnelly Pleasantville Community Center — 4208 Highway 100 W., Pleasantville Nunnelly Community Center — 1400 Tenn. 230, Nunnelly Bon Aqua United Methodist Church — 10762 Church Road, Bon Aqua



Bowling Green, KY

Warren County Public Library

Lisa Rice Library 1225 State Street Bowling Green, KY 42101 Phone:

Life Skills Wellness Connection 428 Center Street Suite A Bowling Green, KY 42101 Phone:

Life Navigation Center 423 W. Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Phone:

Little Free Shuttle Those needing transportation can use the Little Free Shuttle for transport to the library, Wellness Connection or another cool spot. Phone:



Tips for Staying Cool this summer

Please be sure to recognize the signs of heat illnesses. Also, check on vulnerable people including children and older adults.

Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness

Recognize symptoms early and seek medical help if needed.

Heat exhaustion: Heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, dizziness.

Heat stroke: High body temperature, confusion, loss of consciousness.

Seek immediate medical help if these symptoms occur.

Preventive Measures

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.

Limit outdoor activities: Schedule outdoor activities during cooler times of the day. Take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Cooling strategies: Use fans, take cool showers, and apply wet towels to cool down.

Community Care

Check on vulnerable neighbors: Ensure elderly or those living alone are coping with the heat.

For Children

Never leave your child alone in a car, not even for a minute or if the car is running.

Keep your car locked when you are not in it, so kids don't gain access.

Create reminders by putting something in the back seat next to your child, such as a briefcase, purse, cell phone or your left shoe.

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

Set a calendar reminder on your electronic device to make sure you dropped your child off at daycare; develop a plan so you will be alerted if your child is late or a no-show.

For Older Adults

People aged 65 years or older do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Older adults should stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, contact your local health department, or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area like city community centers, libraries, and other public buildings.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling source when it’s extremely hot outside.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. If your doctor limits the number of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink during hot weather.

don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Do not engage in very strenuous activities and get plenty of rest.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

For Pets

You should also pay close attention to your pets during the hot and humid days ahead.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) you should know: