Meet the Grand Marshals of the 2026 Veterans Day Parade

The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is honored to recognize three distinguished Veterans as grand marshals of the Veterans Day Parade.

Donald Dishongh, Col. Thomas L. Hickerson and Donna Matthews each bring a unique story of military service, personal resilience and dedication to others.

Their service and contributions to their communities reflect the enduring values of duty, compassion and service that Veterans Day honors.

Donald Dishongh

Born Oct. 11, 1942, Donald Dishongh grew up in Loretto, Tennessee, and graduated from Loretto High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1960 to 1963 as a teletype operator, supporting military communications and mission coordination.

His military service instilled in him a strong sense of duty, precision and pride that has remained with him throughout his life.

After his military service, Dishongh developed a passion for restoring vintage automobiles. For more than 25 years, he dedicated himself to the craft, bringing patience, skill and attention to detail to each project. Among his many restorations, his proudest accomplishment is a 1939 Cadillac that he has owned for more than 30 years. His work earned multiple first-place awards at car shows, reflecting his craftsmanship and appreciation for preserving automotive history.

Dishongh also enjoys watching football and cheering on the Tennessee Titans.

Today, Dishongh resides in the Community Living Center at TVHS, where he is known for his caring nature, humor and compassion. He lifts the spirits of fellow Veterans with a warm smile, a good joke or a kind word. His family and friends remain an important source of pride and joy.

Through his military service, personal interests and daily interactions with others, Dishongh exemplifies service, resilience and community.

Col. Thomas L. Hickerson, U.S. Air Force (ret.)

Col. Thomas L. Hickerson completed a 30-year career in the U.S. Air Force, specializing in command, control, communications and computers (C4). His leadership spanned engineering centers, major commands, the Air Staff and international joint operations.

During his career, Hickerson led space communications following the Challenger disaster, developed Air Force information technology standards and oversaw a computer procurement budget exceeding $9 billion. He also helped connect more than 152,000 computers and served as the senior communications officer for Joint Task Force Southwest Asia during the Gulf War.

After retiring from the Air Force, Hickerson joined Lockheed Martin as a program manager overseeing the network supporting more than 25,000 Pentagon users. Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he led his team into the damaged Pentagon to restore network services and maintain continuity of operations. Lockheed Martin recognized his leadership with its Nova Award, the company's highest honor.

In 2002, Hickerson returned to Tennessee to serve as executive director of operations for the state, overseeing network services, communications and information technology operations.

His commitment to service continues through volunteer and leadership roles with organizations including the Smyrna/La Vergne Food Bank, American Legion Post 141, the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation, the Military Officers Association of America and the Sons of the American Revolution.

Hickerson was inducted into the Air Force Cyberspace Operations and Support Hall of Fame's 2021 class and has received numerous military and civilian honors, including the Sons of the American Revolution Gold Good Citizenship Medal and the Heroism Medal for his actions on Sept. 11, 2001. He was named a Kentucky Colonel in 2023.

A lifelong Tennessean, Hickerson graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and earned a Master of Science degree from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

Donna Matthews

Donna Matthews served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1979. She and her twin brother enlisted together before finishing high school and began boot camp shortly after graduation.

During her military service, Matthews worked as a machinery repairman on submarines at Submarine Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. She also served on the decommissioning team at the Fleet Operations Control Center in Kunia, Hawaii, and worked as a storekeeper, bookkeeper and in other roles as needed.

Her Catholic education at Father Ryan High School in Nashville and her years in the Navy helped shape the values that have guided her throughout her life: responsibility, a strong work ethic and service to others.

Matthews has demonstrated resilience through life's challenges. She is a breast cancer survivor and has experienced the loss of both of her brothers, who also served in the Navy, as well as her daughter and only child.

Through these experiences, Matthews remains grateful for the gifts she has received and the life skills she has developed. Of all those gifts, she considers the opportunity and ability to care for others her greatest blessing.

Nominate a grand marshal

Help recognize a Veteran whose service and contributions deserve to be celebrated. To nominate a grand marshal for the 2027 TVHS Veterans Day Parade, contact the TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement at TVHVSS@va.gov.