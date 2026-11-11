Infrastructure Modernization: New VA clinics, renovations and construction to watch

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is undertaking several modernization projects over the next few years to deliver world-class health care to patients in our catchment area.

Over the years, TVHS has experienced historic growth in its patient population. In fiscal year 2025, there were 157,000+ enrolled patients. This number is expected to peak to nearly 200,000 enrolled patients by 2040.

As more Veterans and their families choose to call middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky home, we must properly and strategically invest in current and future infrastructure in a controlled and responsible manner.

Several ways TVHS plans to meet this demand and volume includes:

building new, state-of-the-art VA clinics

modernizing existing spaces to meet today's health care

relocating services to decompress congestion and optimize delivery of care in an efficient way

expanding specialty care services in rural areas

These projects offer a glimpse into the future of VA health care. During this journey, we strive to keep you informed of the latest developments and provide factual information. We welcome your excitement and also your patience as our teams work diligently on these projects.

Below is a detailed breakdown of what our patients and staff can expect throughout 2026 and 2027.

Table of contents:

How you will be notified New VA clinics Renovations and construction Charlotte Ave. VA Clinic 2 Charlotte Ave. VA Clinic 3 Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 Cookeville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic Columbia Multi-Specialty VA Clinic Bowling Green Multi-Specialty VA Clinic Clarksville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic Nashville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic Traffic changes at Nashville VA Medical Center

How you will be notified

Throughout this process, your health care team, along with our business office and communication departments, will notify you if your next appointment will be at one of the below locations.

You can expect to be notified in numerous ways such as through email, appointment letters via mail, appointment postcard reminders via mail, direct phone calls, secure messaging on My HealtheVet, and even in-person conversations with your health care team. Should dates and timelines shift, our team will contact you as soon as possible.

We want you to be well informed about these new and exciting health care clinics and service expansions!

New VA clinics

Charlotte Ave. VA Clinic 3 - opened January 2026

Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic - opened February 2026

Charlotte Ave. VA Clinic 2 - opened March 2026

Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 - opened March 2026

Cookeville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic - slated to open 2028

Columbia Multi-Specialty VA Clinic - slated to open 2028

Bowling Green Multi-Specialty VA Clinic - slated to open 2029

Clarksville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic - slated to open 2029

Nashville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic - slated to open 2029

Renovations and construction

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center:

Enhancing traffic flow : From Nov. 16-30, the main exit at the York campus located off Highway 231 will be closed. Our team will add a right turning lane and a traffic light. This will help alleviate congestion, especially during peak hours, and allow patients and staff to safely access Highway 231. The main entrance will remain open during construction.

: VCS Optical Shop : In September 2026, the VCS Optical Shop moved from Bldg. 3 Room 151b to Bldg. 3 Room G22. The shop will be permanently relocated to Bldg. 6 in a larger space to expand services and comfort for patients. This move allows us to repurpose the space to support the data infrastructure needed for the Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) efforts.

: New sleep lab : Along with the VCS Optical Shop, the sleep lab will be relocated to Bldg. 6 by late 2027 to accommodate and enhance the clinic's footprint for optimal health care delivery.

: Dedicated mental health spaces : All outpatient mental health services were relocated from Bldg. 7 to the new Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic in February 2026. Conveniently located 10 minutes from the York campus, the Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic offers a private, dedicated space for mental health care, along with premium parking access. Inpatient care services such as residential rehabilitation treatment or inpatient psychiatric care will remain at the York campus.

: Bldg. 7, Ground Floor - Specialty care expansions : With outpatient mental health relocated, this allows our team to renovate, refresh, and modernize the ground floor of Bldg. 7 to meet patient demand and growth.

:

Nashville VA Medical Center:

Primary care pods / Surgical suite expansion : All primary care teams at the Nashville VA Medical Center were relocated to the Charlotte Ave. VA Clinics in January and March 2026. By moving primary care, we can deliver routine primary care services in a dedicated space that is convenient for Veterans with easier building access. The primary care teams will remain at this location until the new Nashville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic opens in 2029. This move also allows us to repurpose and renovate the primary care pods into an expanded surgical suite and emergency department, providing much-needed space to increase patient care and procedures. This will enhance access to care and wait times for surgical procedures.

:

Chattanooga VA Clinic:

New specialty care services : The Chattanooga VA Clinic added cardiology services to its location in the fall of 2026. The Pointe Centre VA Clinic added cardiology, neurology, and nephrology services to its location in July 2026. Lastly, TVHS opened its Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 in March 2026. This location offers physical therapy and oncology and infusion therapy. TVHS is one of 30 locations selected for VA's Close to Me Program, which brings cancer care closer to the home of Veterans in rural area.

:

Location: 1919 Charlotte Ave., Suite 100B, Nashville, TN

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday

Services: This location will offer primary care services.

Open Date: March 2026

The providers who will be at this location include:

David Trochtenberg, MD

Karen Hobson, NP

Robert Weber, NP

Parking is free for patients at this clinic. However, patients will need to register their car by scanning the QR code located outside the clinic entrance and entering their license plate number.

Location: 1919 Charlotte Ave., Suites 210 and 230, Nashville, TN

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday

Services: This location will offer primary care services, including geriatric primary care.

Open Date: January, 2026

The providers who will be at this location include:

Charlotte Ave. VA Clinic 3– Suite 210 (Second Floor)

Nicole Salloum, MD

Jim Jirjis, MD

Renee Cohen, MD

Michael Matheny, MD

Charlotte Ave. VA Clinic 3– Suite 230 (Second Floor – Geriatric Primary Care Teams)

Ralf Habermann, MD

Geetha Govindaswamy, MD

Mattie Brady, NP

Olivia Hoff, NP

Kimberly McAdam, MD

Parking is free for patients. However, patients will need to register their car by scanning the QR code located outside the clinic entrance and entering their license plate number.

Location: 202 Heritage Park Drive, Murfreesboro, TN

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services: This location offers outpatient mental health care services.

Open Date: January 2026

Outpatient mental health appointments that are normally held at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Bldg. 7 will now be seen at this location. This move allows us to see more patients for routine mental health care services at a convenient location with dedicated parking for mental health appointments. Parking is free for patients at this clinic.

Location: 1208 Pointe Centre, Suite 110, Pointe Centre Properties, Chattanooga, TN

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Services: This location offers infusion therapy, oncology, primary care and complementary and integrative health services.

Open Date: March 2026

This clinic will bring cancer care services closer to home for Veterans living in the Chattanooga area. Known as the Close to Me Program, TVHS is one of 30 VA medical centers to have this premier infusion therapy and oncology service available to patients.

Cookeville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic

Location: 1053 Neal Street, Cookeville, TN

Hours: TBA

Services: This location will offer primary care, mental health, women's health, audiology, radiology, prosthetics, opthalmology, and physical medicine.

Open Date: 2028

The current Cookeville VA Clinic is operated by contracted, non-VA personnel. Once the new clinic opens, the clinic will be VA-operated and VA-staffed. More details about the clinic can be found here.

Columbia Multi-Specialty VA Clinic

Location: TBA

Hours: TBA

Services: This location will offer primary care, mental health, women's health, and limited specialty care services.

Open Date: 2028

The current Columbia VA Clinic is operated by contracted, non-VA personnel. Once the new clinic opens, the clinic will be VA-operated and VA-staffed. More details about the clinic are forthcoming.

Bowling Green Multi-Specialty VA Clinic

Location: TBA

Hours: TBA

Services: This location will offer primary care, mental health, women's health, and limited specialty care services.

Open Date: 2028

The current Bowling Green VA Clinic is operated by contracted, non-VA personnel. Once the new clinic opens, the clinics will be VA-operated and VA-staffed. More details about the clinic can be found here.

Clarksville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic

Location: Fair Brook Place

Hours: TBA

Services: This location will offer primary care, mental health, women's health, cardiology, radiology, physical therapy, dental, outpatient surgical procedures and more.

Open Date: 2029

The Clarksville-Montgomery County area is booming with Veteran population growth and enrollment. There are currently five VA clinics in the Clarksville area: Clarksville VA Clinic, Dalton Drive Dental VA Clinic, Fort Campbell VA Clinic, Taylor Dental VA Clinic, and Montgomery County VA Clinic. Upon the new clinic opening, an assessment will be made to evaluate the operating costs and feasibility of the Clarksville VA Clinic, Dalton Drive VA Clinic, and Montgomery County VA Clinic. More details about the new multi-specialty clinic can be found here.

Nashville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic

Location: 0 Baptist World Center Drive

Hours: TBA

Services: This location will offer primary care, mental health, women's health, cardiology, radiology, physical therapy, dermatology, and more.

Open Date: 2029

The Nashville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic will house many services that are currently offered at the Nashville VA Medical Center. By relocating services from the Nashville VA Medical Center to the new clinic, we are able to modernize the Nashville VA Medical Center to meet today's health care needs. Upon the new clinic opening, the services at Charlotte Ave. VA Clinics, International Plaza VA Clinic, and Albion (Meharry) VA Clinic will be consolidated at the new clinic. More details about the new multi-specialty clinic are forthcoming.

Traffic changes at Nashville VA Medical Center

In February 2026, the Nashville VA Medical Center implemented a new traffic pattern to enhance the flow of vehicles and improve overall safety. These changes are designed to better accommodate patients, visitors, and staff. Here’s what you need to know:

Key changes:

One-Way Street in Front of the Hospital: The service street in front of the hospital will become a one-way street. This change is expected to streamline traffic and make it easier for everyone to navigate the area. New Entrance for Parking Garage: For those heading to the Nashville VA Medical Center parking garage, you will now enter from the corner of 24th Avenue S. and Pierce Avenue.

Please note that you will no longer be able to enter the parking garage from the direction of 24th Avenue S. and Highland Avenue. Emergency Room (ER) Entrance Update: The ER entrance remains the same and can enter at any direction.

Directions at a glance:

Service Street Access: Only accessible from 24th Avenue S. and Pierce Avenue.

Only accessible from 24th Avenue S. and Pierce Avenue. Parking Garage Entrance: Enter from the corner of 24th Avenue S. and Pierce Avenue.

Enter from the corner of 24th Avenue S. and Pierce Avenue. No Entry: From the direction of 24th Avenue S. and Highland Avenue.

What Should You Do?

Plan Ahead: Be aware of the new one-way street and plan your route to enter the parking garage from 24th Avenue S. and Pierce Avenue.

Be aware of the new one-way street and plan your route to enter the parking garage from 24th Avenue S. and Pierce Avenue. Follow Signs: Updated signage is in place to guide you through the new traffic pattern.

Updated signage is in place to guide you through the new traffic pattern. Stay Informed: For updates, follow VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System on social media and check your email for reminders.

Need a visual?

Watch this video for more explanation.