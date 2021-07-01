Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Tennessee Valley health care community.
Chattanooga Veteran and volunteer earns award from governor
Ben Conner, Army Veteran and Tennessee Valley Healthcare System volunteer, was selected as a recipient for the Governor's Volunteer Star Award from Hamilton County Friday, Jan. 28 for his dedication to serving and volunteering at the Chattanooga VA Clinic.
Veteran shares his secret to good health
At the age of 72, Michael Miller continues to climb roofs, crawl under houses, and inspect dozens of homes.
TVHS nurse raises awareness and joy with art
Sandra Hendricks, licensed practical nurse at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), is not only an advocate for women to get screened early and often for breast health, but a passionate artist.