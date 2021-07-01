 Skip to Content

Chattanooga Veteran and volunteer earns award from governor

Ben Conner, Army Veteran and Tennessee Valley Healthcare System volunteer, was selected as a recipient for the Governor's Volunteer Star Award from Hamilton County Friday, Jan. 28 for his dedication to serving and volunteering at the Chattanooga VA Clinic.

Chattanooga VA Clinic
Veteran shares his secret to good health

At the age of 72, Michael Miller continues to climb roofs, crawl under houses, and inspect dozens of homes.

USAF Veteran Michael Miller with his wife inside a restaurant

TVHS nurse raises awareness and joy with art

Sandra Hendricks, licensed practical nurse at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), is not only an advocate for women to get screened early and often for breast health, but a passionate artist.

Sandra Hendricks, LPN, crafts wreaths for the TVHS Women's Clinic and women Veterans.
