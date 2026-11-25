Thousands of miles from home, in a landscape defined by the relentless hum of duty, the rhythm of day-to-day life can sometimes feel like a blur.

For Chattanooga VA nurse practitioner Jason Rodriguez, who is currently stationed overseas in Jordan, the mission is clear, but as most military members can understand, that home sometimes feels too far away. Rodriguez is currently serving in the Army and was previously in the Marines.

Even in the middle of these vast distances, home found its way to reach him.

“Home” arrived in the form of cardboard boxes filled with care packages meticulously packed by Rodriguez’s coworkers at the Athens VA Clinic and the Chattanooga VA Clinic. To some, it might look like a collection of goods, but each box was a simple reminder that his coworkers had not forgotten about him. Whether it was Rodriguez’s favorite snack, essential comfort and home goods, or simply a handwritten note filled with warmth and encouragement, the staff at Athens and Chattanooga made sure to show their appreciation for Rodriguez.

Coworker Brittany Mantooth was one of the organizers of the thoughtful package.

“We’re proud to support Jason during his overseas deployment. Everyone was excited to participate by donating his favorite items for the care packages. Each package is a small reminder that his coworkers are thinking of him, appreciate his service, and look forward to welcoming him home safely,” she said with joy.

In the high-pressure environment of an overseas deployment, morale is a currency all in its own. The shipments the clinic staff provided Rodriguez had a sense of belonging that transcends borders.

His message to each of the clinics is clear: kindness knows no boundaries. For Rodriguez, this generosity makes his time away not just bearable, but truly meaningful.

As he puts it, “you all are the best, and thank you!”