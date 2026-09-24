Smash ‘N’ Bash connects Tennessee Guardsmen with resources, opportunities

To continue building a stronger and more resilient force, the Tennessee National Guard brought various employment, education, medical, and community support specialists and resources directly to Guardsmen at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters during the second annual Smash ‘N’ Bash, September 12.

The event paired Soldiers and Airmen with resources and specialists during interactive activities designed to strengthen connections and make accessing support less formal than traditional military briefings.

“This event is all about creating opportunities for connectedness, cohesion, and resiliency building within the individual Soldier,” said Misty Leitsch, Tennessee Army National Guard state resiliency coordinator and Resilience, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention program coordinator.

“We used Soldier feedback from various surveys to determine what support and services they need most,” said Leitch. “So, we brought in employers who are actively trying to hire our Guardsmen and their families. Similarly, we invited higher education institutions that have programs designed with military members in mind.”

Smash ‘N’ Bash also reflects a broader effort in Tennessee to make it easier and more efficient for service members to get the services they need and to know what is available to them. They learned about the Tennessee National Guard Servicemember's Medical Readiness Act, which provides reimbursement for eligible members enrolled in individual TRICARE Reserve Select and TRICARE Dental coverage, and the STRONG Act, which provides eligible Guardsmen with educational assistance.

Additionally, the state recently launched the Veteran Connect portal, which consolidates employment, health care, education, housing and other resources for service members, veterans and military families.

“Our Soldiers are out greatest asset, and taking care of them is essential to maintain a ready force,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “Whether it’s employment, education, health care, or support for their families, we want our Guardsmen to know what resources are available and how to access them.”

At Smash ‘N’ Bash, some of those connections happened face-to-face.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System was among the participating organizations. Rae Jean Hansel, a suicide prevention case manager, spoke with Guardsmen about VA health care and mental health resources available to eligible veterans.

“We have walk-in mental health services at many VA facilities and clinics across the state,” said Hansel. “Murfreesboro, Nashville, Clarksville and all the way east to Chattanooga — veterans can call us or walk-in for mental health services.”

Approximately 110 Tennessee Guardsmen attended the Smash ‘N’ Bash event, giving participating organizations an opportunity to bring those services and resources directly to Soldiers in a single drill weekend.

“Bringing these resources directly to our Soldiers strengthens our force and ensures they are ready when Tennessee and our nation call,” said Ross.

For Leitsch, the event’s success was measured not only by attendance and Soldier engagement with participating organizations, but by the interactions happening throughout the day.

“I’m seeing lots of smiles,” said Leitsch. “I’m also seeing a lot of conversations happening between Soldiers, their leadership, and the vendors – this is what success looks like.”