Trust Me — I’ve Been There

When David Carte meets with Veterans navigating recovery, he brings more than professional experience. He brings an understanding shaped by his own journey.

A U.S. Army Veteran and peer support specialist at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), Carte has turned his personal experiences into opportunities to help hundreds of Veterans find hope, connection, and purpose.

From housekeeping to Whole Health coach to peer support specialist, Carte's journey through VA has been shaped by his desire to serve others. His larger-than-life personality, honesty, and compassion have helped him build meaningful connections with Veterans receiving care through the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, Veterans Justice Outreach Program, and other mental health services.

Carte was injured in an explosion while serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq in 2006, later returning with two Purple Hearts and lingering physical health concerns. Those concerns eventually led to his medical discharge.

“I wasn't prepared for that at all,” said Carte. “I was planning on serving in the Army as long as I could because I wanted to avoid my family, and I wanted to avoid all these things I was exposed to because I was accepted in the military.”

After his discharge, Carte struggled with a sense of rejection and a loss of purpose. He relocated to Tennessee and moved in with his parents, where challenges he had set aside during his military service began to resurface.

“I started smoking, isolating, and worse,” said Carte. “After 11 years in the military, I moved from El Paso, Texas, to Tennessee with my German Shepard, a mattress, and a PlayStation.”

Without the sense of purpose and mission he had found in the military, Carte experienced depression. The death of his father, coupled with his inability to be with his girlfriend during her pregnancy, added to his distress. He began experiencing thoughts of suicide.

I want to be a productive Veteran in society

A conversation with Carte’s psychologist at the Veteran Recovery Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, helped him address the stressors and challenges he faced.

“He was like, ‘Dave, I've known you for about a year and a half. You've done some great work, but obviously there's something going on that you're not bringing to surface. So, let's talk about it,’” said Carte. “He's not a Veteran, but he spoke that Veteran-language with me. He's like, ‘If you want to heal, if you want to get beyond the reason – let's go.’”

The connection with his psychologist gave Carte the courage to open up. He began discussing experiences from his military service in Iraq as well as challenges that predated his service.

“I told my psychologist, ‘I want to be a productive Veteran in society.’ What does that mean? I just want to serve, and I want to be a productive Veteran in society. I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired, and I know there is more for me,” said Carte.

A chance at a new life

Carte’s psychologist recommended Compensated Work Therapy to help him find meaningful employment. Carte began as a volunteer and later accepted a housekeeping position at TVHS.

"I thought, ‘Man, this is a good spot to be,’” he said. “The job gave me a place of purpose and identity.”

The steady schedule, focus, and sense of mission helped restore the purpose Carte had missed since his medical discharge from the Army.

“I worked in housekeeping from about 2017 to roughly about late 2018. I didn't have a problem with sweeping and cleaning the floor. That's something we all did at basic training. So, I didn't have a problem with it, and I took pride in it. I worked second shift, and VA employees knew I worked your floor because it smelled like simple green and bleach,” he said.

That first job at VA brought Carte stability and renewed connections with the Veteran community. In 2019, he applied to become a Whole Health partner, drawing on his experience as a platoon leadership development instructor and at a Warrior Transition Unit. He later transitioned from community-based outreach to a health and wellness coach role, working directly with Veterans to identify personal health and well-being goals and take meaningful steps toward achieving them. As a Whole Health coach, Carte built personal connections with Veterans while supporting their individual journeys toward better health and well-being.

During these conversations, some Veterans shared experiences involving trauma and mental health challenges. Carte recognized when their needs extended beyond the scope of Whole Health coaching and understood the importance of connecting them with appropriate care.

When Veterans needed additional mental health support, he coordinated warm handoffs to mental health professionals to help ensure continuity of care. Those experiences strengthened his desire to serve Veterans in a different capacity; one where he could use his own lived experience to build trust, offer encouragement and support Veterans throughout their recovery journeys.

Peer support specialist

While working as a health coach, Carte studied to become a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. He believed he could use his experiences to help Veterans the same way others had helped him.

An opportunity arose when a peer support specialist position opened in the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Carte applied and was selected for a role that allowed him to connect with Veterans facing challenges similar to his own.

“I do not pretend to be somebody that I'm not because I think a lot of Veterans can relate to some of the things that I share,” said Carte. “The more authentic and genuine I am regarding my military service and my pre-existing issues, the more Veterans find out that we are cut from the same cloth; just different corners of it.”

For several years, Carte worked in the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, supporting Veterans in recovery from substance use and mental health challenges, while guiding them through their treatment journey. He shared his experiences with humility and honesty. He later volunteered to provide peer support to Veterans receiving inpatient mental health care at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. More recently, he moved to the Veterans Justice Outreach Program, where he supports justice-involved Veterans, including those preparing for release from incarceration.

Carte’s work has provided encouragement and support to hundreds of Veterans. His commitment has also been recognized by TVHS, which named him Peer Support Specialist of the Year in October 2026 for his advocacy and dedication to Veterans.

“Peer specialists, like David, connect with Veterans in a way that feels genuine because they understand the journey firsthand. Through their honesty, compassion, and encouragement, they remind Veterans that recovery is possible and that they do not have to face their challenges alone,” said David Hammiel, TVHS Director of Mental Health Care Line Recovery Services and Mental Health Social Work Section Chief.

Through his work, Carte strives to offer Veterans the same compassion and honesty he received during his own recovery journey.

“I am here to support you by listening, offering encouragement and hope, and helping you feel understood,” said Carte. “I am here to advocate for your needs and to remind you that I am in your corner.”

Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis can connect with the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then pressing 1, for free, confidential support. VA employees can access free, confidential counseling and other support services through the Employee Assistance Program. Additional resources are available through Emergency Resources for Employees.