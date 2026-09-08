TVHS Food Hub helps fight Veteran food insecurity

September is Hunger Action Month, a national observance dedicated to raising awareness about food insecurity and encouraging communities to take meaningful action to help end hunger.

This month, and every month, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) supports Veterans experiencing food insecurity through the TVHS Food Hub. This program is 100% donation-based and provides healthy, nutritious foods to Veterans and their families enrolled in VA.

But we can't do this alone.

Throughout September, you can help support Veterans in need by donating unopened, non-perishable and shelf-stable food items. Donations may be delivered to the TVHS Food Hub or Voluntary Service offices:

Nashville VA Medical Center: D-102

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center: Bldg. 2, Room 102 or Bldg. 10, Ground Floor

Food insecurity can affect anyone, including the Veterans we serve. Access to nutritious food is an important part of overall health and well-being, and even a small donation can help ensure a Veteran has food available when they need it most.

This Hunger Action Month, consider helping us fill the shelves or spread the word to support Veterans across middle Tennessee.

Call or contact Erin Merkel, Chief of Nutrition & Food Service, to learn more.