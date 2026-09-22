TVHS Veterans Day Parade: Everything you need to know

2026 Veterans Day Parade Information

WHAT: TVHS Veterans Day Parade

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

WHERE: Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Questions? Contact the planning co-chairs at Sherry.Hester@va.gov and Jessica.Huffman2@va.gov and community coordinator Heather.Elliott1@va.gov for more details on parade participation, volunteer opportunities, and vendor registration.

Media interested in attending should contact Abigail.Woodruff2@va.gov.

NOW ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS: 2026 Parade Grand Marshals

We are calling all Veterans in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Georgia! Are you ready to make a grand entrance as a Grand Marshal at our Veterans Day Parade Nov. 7 at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center?



VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is looking for two incredible Vets – one female and one male Veteran – to lead the way. If you meet the criteria and are up for the challenge, send in your nomination by Oct. 10!



Veterans must meet the following criteria to be considered:

Be enrolled in VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Provide DD214 and other supporting documentation upon request Provide a 250-word biography with 1 current headshot photo

Individuals may nominate themselves or another Veteran. Nominations are due by Oct. 10, 2026, to TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement via email at TVHVSS@va.gov.