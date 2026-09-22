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TVHS Veterans Day Parade: Everything you need to know

Veterans Day Parade poster with smiling veteran and two women.

The annual Veterans Day Parade hosted by VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System returns Nov. 7, 2026.

2026 Veterans Day Parade Information

WHAT: TVHS Veterans Day Parade

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

WHERE: Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

                  3400 Lebanon Pike

                  Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Questions? Contact the planning co-chairs at Sherry.Hester@va.gov and Jessica.Huffman2@va.gov and community coordinator Heather.Elliott1@va.gov for more details on parade participation, volunteer opportunities, and vendor registration. 

Media interested in attending should contact Abigail.Woodruff2@va.gov

NOW ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS: 2026 Parade Grand Marshals 

We are calling all Veterans in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Georgia! Are you ready to make a grand entrance as a Grand Marshal at our Veterans Day Parade Nov. 7 at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center?

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is looking for two incredible Vets – one female and one male Veteran – to lead the way. If you meet the criteria and are up for the challenge, send in your nomination by Oct. 10!

Veterans must meet the following criteria to be considered:

  1. Be enrolled in VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
  2. Provide DD214 and other supporting documentation upon request
  3. Provide a 250-word biography with 1 current headshot photo

Individuals may nominate themselves or another Veteran. Nominations are due by Oct. 10, 2026, to TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement via email at TVHVSS@va.gov.