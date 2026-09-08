VA recreation therapy helps Veterans find new ways to stay active and connected

Sometimes, finding the right activity starts with something as simple as being willing to try.

Through recreation therapy at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), Veterans have opportunities to participate in adaptive sports and recreational activities that are tailored to their interests, goals and physical abilities.

“Rec. therapy is all about helping you live again, helping you find joy in life again,” said Sarah Howard, a recreation therapist at TVHS. “You can do these things; it might just look a little different.”

The process starts with an assessment with a recreation therapist, where Veterans can discuss their interests, hobbies, past experiences and goals. That information helps the therapist develop an individualized treatment plan.

Howard attests that “the greatest thing” about recreation therapy is each activity can be modified to everyone’s ability.

“[For example,] If you like mountain biking or cycling … try this recumbent bike or this trike that still allows you to do the things you want to do but is just more safe for you,” she said.

Veterans may also discover activities they had never considered before in recreation therapy.

Some activities include archery, golf, pickleball, bowling, cycling, boccia, cornhole and more.

More Than a Competition

One way Veterans can take their participation to the next level is through national adaptive sports events.

This year, 16 Veterans from TVHS participated in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, an annual event for Veterans age 55 and older. The games feature 21 medal events and give Veterans the opportunity to compete while connecting with other Veterans from across the country.

Howard describes the Golden Age Games as “the Olympics for the Veterans.”

TVHS Veterans practiced throughout the year and supported one another at the national games, alongside their coach and TVHS Recreation Therapist Keith Snyder.

But while competition is a major part of the event, Howard said the relationships Veterans build are just as important.

“I see it as just a big family reunion,” she said. “A time for Veterans to come together and compete, talk some trash and have some fun.”

Veterans who return year after year can develop friendships with people from across the country, sometimes seeing the same competitors for decades.

“It’s really special, the relationships that have been built…the community is close knit and instead of typical competition, they help each other,” Howard said.

That experience was new for U.S. Army Veteran Terry Mahone who participated in the Golden Age Games for the first time this year.

One More Shot

Mahone had played basketball in high school, college and the U.S. Army, but he hadn't touched a basketball in eight years.

When the opportunity to compete at the Golden Age Games came along, he decided to give it another try.

“I just said, you know, I'm going to give it one more shot, this one more shot just to see where I was mentally, physically and emotionally,” Mahone said.

Beginning in February, Mahone started jogging two miles around an outdoor track before progressing to shooting drills and eventually playing two-on-two and three-on-three basketball.

His preparation paid off. Mahone earned third place in 3-on-3 basketball and fourth place in the free-throw competition.

The competition was not without challenges. His team lost several players to injuries during the games and eventually had only five players available. Despite being outnumbered, the team continued playing and came within one point of finishing second.

For Mahone, however, the strongest part of the experience came after the games.

His teammates continued texting one another in the days afterward, checking in, thanking each other for playing and making sure everyone made it home safely.

“To me, that brought us closer than probably doing the game,” Mahone said. “The camaraderie after the game.”

Recreation Beyond the Games

The Golden Age Games are just one opportunity available through TVHS Recreation Therapy.

This year, two TVHS Veterans participated in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, while 49 Veterans entered the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, earning three national placements.

Together, those opportunities demonstrate the range of activities available to Veterans through recreation therapy, from local adaptive recreation to national competition and creative expression.

The program continues to expand, with new activities and opportunities being added for Veterans. Foot golf, for example, is among the activities Veterans will be able to experience during the upcoming Recreation Therapy Field Day.

For Veterans who may be unsure about trying recreation therapy, Mahone encourages them to take the first step.

“You have to acknowledge, ‘Hey, I'm going to face this fear,’” he said. “If you never take that first step of fear and courage, you'll never do it.”

Veterans interested in recreation therapy should talk with their VA primary care provider about connecting with the Whole Health team.

Recreation Therapy Field Day

Veterans can also experience the program for themselves at TVHS Recreation Therapy Field Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center.

The event will feature a variety of adaptive sports and recreational activities and offer Veterans an opportunity to meet the recreation therapy team, try new activities and find something that works for them.

“You never know what you might like unless you try,” Howard said.

Sign up at the link.