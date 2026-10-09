VA Secretary Doug Collins Visits Chattanooga

During the visit, Secretary Collins met with clinic leadership, visited with Veterans and toured several key areas including the mental health peer support program and primary care nursing.



Led by Chattanooga VA Clinic Manager Deidra Campbell, the Secretary engaged and spoke with the subject matter experts like Terry Tisdale, Dr. Marzi Radpour-Wiley, and Jessica Petree to discover how their programs are helping Chattanooga Veterans.



Following the tour, Secretary Collins sat down with VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's executive leadership team to hear about ongoing initiatives, barriers, and accomplishments. Dr. Kerri Fox, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Interim Executive Director, highlighted the expanded specialty services – oncology and infusion therapy, cardiology, neurology, and nephrology – now available to Veterans in the Chattanooga region.



“We are committed to providing accessible health care to our patients, and we’ve done that in the past few months at the Pointe Centre VA Clinic and Chattanooga VA Clinic,” said Fox. "As we continue to look ahead, we look forward to modernizing and expanding our services even further in places like Cookeville, Bowling Green, Columbia and Hopkinsville."



Secretary Collins emphasized VA’s strong position in health care, noting its leadership in various areas such as access to care and infrastructure modernization while also acknowledging the associated growing pains of a rapidly growing Veteran population market.



Ending his visit on a high note, Secretary Collins recognized five employees for their exceptional service and contributions, ranging from innovative patient care, reducing backlogs, enhancing patient experiences, and implementing vital VA initiatives.



The individuals recognized by the Secretary were: James Holcomb, HR Strategic Business Partner; Rory Thompson, Veteran Experience Officer; John Bowen, Facility COR; Amanda Moon, Specialty Care Nursing; Olaide Asekun, Prosthetics Chief.



"It was very nice to be recognized," said Thompson. "I am very grateful that VA Tennessee Valley's patient experience efforts are being recognized by our leaders. As a Marine who gets his care here, I am proud to work here and continue serving my brothers and sisters."



Prior to leaving, Secretary Collins highlighted his enthusiasm and satisfaction for the work happening across VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and locally in Chattanooga.



“We are putting Veterans first at VA,” said Collins. “The Chattanooga VA Clinic is a great example of this taking place where 94% of Veterans say they trust this VA clinic. It’s evident that our staff and patients are happy and proud to be here.”