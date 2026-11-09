Veterans, community come together for Veterans Day Parade

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) brought Veterans, families, employees and community members together on Nov. 7 for its annual Veterans Day Parade at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, celebrating the service and sacrifices of those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

The parade featured 35 participating groups, showcasing the support and appreciation of the surrounding community. Attendees also enjoyed a special performance by artist Afton Tuftson and interacted with several TVHS departments and resources.

This year's celebration honored three distinguished grand marshals: Donna Matthews, Donald Dishongh and Thomas L. Hickerson, whose military service and continued contributions to their communities reflect the values of duty, resilience and service. Read more about the grand marshals here.

Matthews served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1979, working aboard submarines and supporting fleet operations. Dishongh served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1963 as a teletype operator and continues to bring joy and encouragement to fellow Veterans at TVHS's Community Living Center. Hickerson completed a 30-year career in the Air Force, holding leadership positions in communications and technology, including service during the Gulf War.

TVHS Interim Executive Director Dr. Kerri Fox and Interim Deputy Executive Director Aaron Grobengieser also addressed attendees, reflecting on the importance of honoring Veterans and the organization's ongoing commitment to serving them.

Fox emphasized that recognizing Veterans extends beyond a single day of celebration. Through its health care services, expanded access to care and dedicated workforce, TVHS works year-round to ensure Veterans receive the care, support and respect they have earned.

Grobengieser highlighted the dedication of TVHS employees, including those who have served in the military themselves, and recognized the role every employee plays in supporting the Veteran community. He also emphasized the importance of listening to Veterans and earning their trust through quality care and service.

As the nation prepares to observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the parade serves as a reminder that honoring Veterans means more than recognizing their service during an annual celebration. It means listening to their stories, acknowledging their sacrifices and continuing to support them and their families.

TVHS thanks the parade participants, organizers, volunteers, community partners and everyone who joined the celebration to honor the men and women who have served our country.

To all Veterans, thank you for your service and sacrifice. Happy Veterans Day!