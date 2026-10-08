Veterans explore new ways to move, create and connect at VA Recreation Therapy Field Day

More than 100 Veterans gathered on Sept. 10 at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s (TVHS) first Recreation Therapy Field Day, where Veterans could try new activities, connect with others and learn more about services available through recreation therapy.

Of the 103 Veterans who attended, 20 were new to recreation therapy. For them, Field Day offered an opportunity to experience activities they may not have encountered through the program before, including adaptive sports, music therapy and creative arts.

Throughout the day, Veterans participated in archery, disc golf, boccia, fly fishing, foot golf, virtual reality, drumming, shuffleboard and other activities.

For recreation therapist Sarah Howard, seeing Veterans engage in various activities was one of the most meaningful parts of the event.

“Personally, it reminded me of my ‘why,’” Howard said. “We get caught up in programming and our daily routine. We don’t always get to physically see the impact we’re making. Being able to see the Veterans laugh and smile really filled my soul.”

The event also helped introduce recreation therapy to other areas of TVHS. Following Field Day, other departments expressed interest in having the recreation therapy team participate in events including the Veterans Fall Festival and the TVHS Veterans Day Parade.

The team is also already looking ahead to its next Field Day, planned for spring.

Howard said she hopes the increased visibility will help more staff and Veterans understand the range of opportunities available through recreation therapy and creative arts.

“I truly believe the team is building a program that reaches Veterans of all ages,” she said. “Hopefully this push will help us expand programming into all catchment areas within TVHS.”

How to get involved with recreation therapy and adaptive sports

Recreation therapy is designed around each Veteran’s interests, abilities and goals. Veterans who are interested in participating begin with an assessment with a recreation therapist, where they can discuss their interests, hobbies, past experiences and goals.

That information helps the therapist develop an individualized treatment plan and identify activities that may be a good fit.

“The greatest thing about [recreation] therapy is each activity can be modified to each individual's ability,” Howard said.

That might mean adapting equipment, modifying an activity or finding a different way for a Veteran to participate. The goal is to help Veterans find activities that are meaningful to them while supporting their overall well-being.

Adaptive sports events

Field Day is only a glimpse into all the possibilities recreation therapy has to offer Veterans. Veterans may also have opportunities to participate in national VA events, including:

National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

National Veterans Golden Age Games

National Veterans Wheelchair Games

National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic

These programs give Veterans opportunities to explore different interests, develop skills, participate in adaptive recreation and connect with other Veterans.

Veterans interested in recreation therapy or adaptive sports can talk with their recreation therapist or VA health care provider about getting connected with the program.

To learn more about whole health recreation therapy and creative arts therapy, visit here.