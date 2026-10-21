Women Veteran Grief Groups

Grief looks different for everyone, and you don’t have to navigate it alone.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Chaplain Service invites all women Veterans to participate in its Holiday Women’s Grief Groups. These groups offer a safe, supportive space to express feelings, share experiences and navigate the grief journey during the holiday season.

Choose a weekly session that works for you:

Wednesdays, 10–11:30 a.m. CT: Oct. 28–Dec. 16, 2026

Wednesdays, 1:30–2:30 p.m. CT: Oct. 28–Dec. 16, 2026

Thursdays, 5:30–7 p.m. CT: Oct. 29–Dec. 17, 2026

The Wednesday groups are available virtually or in person. The Thursday evening group is virtual only.

In-person locations:

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, Women’s Clinic, Building 106

Nashville VA Medical Center, Chaplain’s Office

Interested in joining?

To learn more or sign up for a group, call or email Chaplain Woodretta Allen at woodretta.allen@va.gov.

Support is available, and you don’t have to go through grief alone.