Pharmacy PGY2 Cardiology Program
The TVHS cardiology pharmacy residency is a second-year specialty residency designed to develop a clinical specialist with expertise in cardiovascular pharmacotherapy.
Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Program Description and Objective
The TVHS cardiology pharmacy residency is a second year specialty residency designed to develop a clinical specialist with expertise in cardiovascular pharmacotherapy. The residency program includes training across all levels of acuity of cardiovascular disease within the TVHS. This program will provide residents with the skills and knowledge required to enter a variety of cardiology pharmacy practice environments as well as the leadership and administrative skills to be at the forefront of new cardiovascular pharmacy services.
Core clinic experiences include cardiology pharmacotherapy clinic (block rotation and longitudinally), anticoagulation clinic, acute medicine with a cardiovascular emphasis, acute care cardiology consult service, medical intensive care unit with cardiovascular emphasis, surgical intensive care unit including cardiothoracic surgery, longitudinal research, practice management, and committee leadership. Elective experiences include but are not limited to: emergency department, advanced heart failure/cardiac transplant, academic detailing, cardiovascular pharmacotherapy in long term care (geriatrics), primary care with cardiovascular emphasis, and more.
The residency promotes development of teaching and precepting skills through layered learning opportunities and an optional teaching certificate program. Our program is proud of our focus on individualization to meet the needs of each resident and tailor the program to his/her goals. Our graduates have gone on to a variety of practice settings from cardiac critical care to ambulatory clinic practices, both inside and outside of VA.
Benefits
- A competitive stipend of $45,973
- 12 federal holidays per year
- Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Health insurance
- Dental/Vision insurance
- Residents will be permitted to attend at least one clinical meeting during the academic year as well as one residency conference meeting. Attendance to the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions is strongly encouraged. Our residency programs generally attend MidSouth Residency Conference in Memphis, TN.
Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings.
Rotations and Experiences
The program is a twelve-month, post-graduate training experience composed of core components:
- Orientation
- Acute Care Cardiology Consult Service
- Cardiology Pharmacotherapy Clinic Block
- Acute Medicine, Cardiovascular Emphasis
- Medical Intensive Care Unit, Cardiovascular Emphasis (includes cardiac intensive care)
- Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Cardiovascular Emphasis (includes cardiothoracic surgery)
- Anticoagulation Clinic
- Layered Learning I*
- Layered Learning II*
*Layered learning experiences are paired with otherwise scheduled learning experiences with additional learners scheduled, such as APPE students or PGY1 residents, to ensure opportunities to hone and evaluate precepting skills and roles.
The longitudinal core experiences occur throughout the PGY2 year and are comprised of:
Longitudinal Cardiology Pharmacotherapy Clinic (General Cardiology & Post-Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Transitions of Care Clinics)
Cardiology Practice Management
Medication Use Evaluation Subcommittee
Research or Quality Improvement/Quality Assurance Project
Additional required experiences will include:
Obtain and/or maintain Advanced Cardiac Life Support certification
Present at least one formal lecture to an interprofessional or diverse pharmacy audience
One Medication Use Evaluation
One written educational communication (examples: newsletter, formal drug information response, case report, written continuing education module)
One administrative or scholarly project (examples: journal manuscript peer review, drug shortage or recall written response and facility communication)
With such a large clinical pharmacy program, will work to individualize elective experiences for each PGY2 resident as requested and at the discretion of the Residency Program Director and the Residency Advisory Committee. Established elective opportunities include:
Academic Detailing (Outreach education for VA health care professionals)
Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant
Cardiology & Specialty Care Pharmacy Administration Block
Cardiovascular Medicine in Long Term Care (Geriatrics)
Combined Inpatient & Outpatient Cardiology Pharmacotherapy Block
Emergency Medicine
Primary Care (PACT), Cardiovascular Emphasis
Resident may electively or remedially repeat any required rotation
How to Apply
Application Requirements
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy and has completed, or in the process of completing, a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program. Only applicants from ASHP-accredited or pending accreditation residency programs will be reviewed and considered for an interview. Applicants must hold an active pharmacist license to practice in any U.S. state. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process. Please note, failure to register for Selective Service as required by law may preclude federal employment.
Application Materials Required:
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college of pharmacy transcript
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (no longer requiring formal letters of recommendation)
Application Deadline
All application materials are due no later than January 4. Qualified applicants will be notified of a formal interview date no later than February 15. Program Number: 699867 Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, to apply at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas
Contact
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Emily Young, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCCP at Emily.Young@va.gov