Current Pharmacy Residents

PGY1 Residents

Courtney Baldridge, Pharm.D.

Dr. Courtney Baldridge was born and raised in Old Hickory, TN about 15 minutes outside of Nashville, TN. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science through a 3+1 program at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Her next move was to Memphis, TN to begin her Doctorate of Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) while simultaneously completing her Masters of Business through the University of Memphis. During her time at UTHSC she was involved in various organizations such as APhA-ASP, Kappa Psi, Tennessee Pharmacists Association, Tennessee Public Health Association and Pharmacy Student Government Association (PSGA). She served as the Generation RX Vice-Chair, Social Chair of Nashville campus, Vice-President of PSGA on Nashville campus, as a teaching assistant and a Pharmily Leader. During school Courtney worked as an intern at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and Publix Pharmacy. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, rooting on the Vols, playing with her dog Derby (goldendoodle), traveling, spending time at the lake, and trying out new restaurants. After completing her PGY-1 residency, she plans to pursue a PGY-2 in ambulatory care with hopes of becoming a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist within the VA.

Dillon Thompson, Pharm.D.

Dr. Dillon Thompson was born and raised in Madison, AL. He attended Auburn University for his undergraduate studies where he majored in Health Services Administration with a minor in Business. He then went on to the University of Kentucky to receive a master’s in health administration (MHA). Prior to starting pharmacy school, Dillon completed administrative internships with GlaxoSmithKline-Pharmaceuticals in Prague, CZ, Norton Healthcare in Louisville, KY, and an administrative fellowship with Mercy Health – Youngstown, OH. As an administrative fellow, Dillon was involved in improving efficiencies within the surgery and perioperative surgical support services department at two regional facilities and served as an interim 340b coordinator. Dillon returned back to Lexington where he received his Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. During his time at UK, he was actively involved in the Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA), Phi Lambda Sigma, and Kappa Psi. Dillon’s passion for serving the underserved drove his leadership within SNPhA where he served on the executive committee as Treasurer, Historian, and Regional Conference Budget & Fundraising Supervisor. Within his local community Dillon participated in numerous health fairs and even two global medical brigades in Quito, Ecuador. During pharmacy school, Dillon worked as intern at a critical access hospital, Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY and CVS Pharmacy, Lexington, KY. Dillon enjoys watching sports (War Eagle, Go Cats!), hanging out with friends, and exploring restaurants/breweries in Nashville. He plans to pursue a PGY-2 in ambulatory care with hopes of becoming a Clinical Pharmacy Specialists within the VA!

Megan Jackson, Pharm.D.

Dr. Jackson was born and raised in Beaumont, California, a small town outside of Palm Springs in southern California. She received her undergraduate degree in biochemistry with an emphasis in chemistry from San Diego State University. After undergrad she moved to Memphis, TN to begin her Doctorate of Pharmacy degree with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). After her first year of pharmacy school in Memphis she transferred to the UTHSC Nashville campus to complete didactic studies and clinical rotations. During her time at UTHSC she was actively involved in many student organizations including APhA-ASP, Kappa Psi, Phi Lambda Sigma, IMHOTEP Society, and the Pharmacy Student Government Association. She served as vice chair for Generation-Rx through APhA-ASP and participated in APhA Institute on Substance Use Disorders. She was also the associate regent for Kappa Psi and Kappa Psi P3 representative. She was the Vice President for Phi Lambda Sigma and served as the class of 2021 vice president/secretary/treasurer for the Nashville campus. Throughout pharmacy school she worked as a pharmacy intern for two years at Walgreens after previously working as a pharmacy technician at Rite Aid during undergrad. In her free time, Megan enjoys reading, painting, and trying new restaurants. She has a running list of restaurants to try in Nashville and after over three years of living here still has many more to explore. After completing her PGY-1 residency, she plans to pursue a PGY-2 position in psychiatric pharmacy, and eventually a career as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist within the VA system.

Laura Cherry, Pharm.D.

Dr. Cherry is from Somerset, Kentucky. She attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee for her undergraduate studies, and went on to receive her Doctorate of Pharmacy at Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy (LUCOP). During her time in pharmacy school, Laura served as the APhA-ASP Chair of the National Standing Committee on Member Engagement (MESC) in addition to serving as the LUCOP APhA-ASP Chapter President, and ASHP-SSHP Chapter Vice President. She was also an active member of the Rho Chi Honor Society, Phi Lambda Sigma, Kappa Psi, and the Vanderbilt/Lipscomb Primary Care Progress Board. In addition to her participation in student organizations and research, Laura also served on an interprofessional medical mission trip to Honduras for two years during pharmacy school, serving as the student leader in her final year. In her free time Laura enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, and trying new restaurants in Nashville. Upon completion of her PGY-1 pharmacy residency, Laura plans to complete a PGY-2 and purse a career as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist within the VA system. Her current areas of interest include ambulatory care and cardiology.

Betsy Trainham, Pharm.D.

Dr. Elizabeth (Betsy) Trainham was born and raised in Carthage, Tennessee. She attended Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee to complete pre-requisite coursework and then completed her Pharm.D. at The University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy at the Knoxville, Tennessee campus. While in pharmacy school at UTHSC, she was vice president of the Knoxville campus, active in Kappa Psi, APhA, ACCP, Rho Chi, and PLS. She enjoyed working as a pharmacy intern at Blount Memorial Hospital and Smith County Drug Center during her time in pharmacy school. In her free time, she enjoys going to Center Hill Lake, traveling, walking her dogs, and spending time with friends, family, and her husband in Nashville. Her current interest areas include internal medicine, cardiology, and ambulatory care. Upon completion of her PGY1 residency, she plans to pursue a job as a clinical pharmacist or a PGY2 in an area of her interest.

Justin Petway, Pharm.D.

Dr. Justin Petway was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended undergrad at The University of Georgia before receiving his PharmD from The University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. Prior to attending UGA Justin served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman deploying to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom 2007-2009, Operation New Dawn 2010-2011, and later to the Republic of Korea 2012-2013. While attending pharmacy school he was involved in ASHP-SSHP, GSHP, Phi Lambda Sigma, and Student Veterans of America where he held multiple leadership positions. Throughout pharmacy school Justin worked as an intern at Eldercare a long-term care pharmacy, Augusta University Medical Center, and The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Additionally, he volunteered his time at the Mercy Health Center in Athens, GA in the central pharmacy and refill clinic as well as staffing on an integrated behavioral healthcare team. After completion of his PGY-1 residency, Justin plans to complete a PGY-2 residency and pursue a career as a clinical pharmacy specialist within VHA. His current areas of interest include substance use disorders, pain management, and psychiatry pharmacy. In his free time, he spends his time with his wife and two boys, hunting the good stuff in life. He is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to care for his fellow Veterans as a pharmacist.



Courtney Clarke, Pharm.D.

Dr. Clarke was born in Maryland and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed her undergraduate degree in Biology at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. She then went on to complete her MBA at East Tennessee State University's College of Business and Technology and PharmD at The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy in Johnson City, Tennessee. During pharmacy school she was actively involved, and held leadership positions, in organizations such as APhA-ASP, ASHP, and Kappa Psi. During her time in East Tennessee, she became involved with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, a national organization that advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children caught in the court system and helps find them safe and permanent homes. She even received the Gary Mabrey Community Service Award for her volunteer efforts and continues to be involved with this passion of hers. She enjoys spending her time scouting out the best local eats, enjoying live music and exploring Nashville. Since joining the TVHS family as a PGY-1 resident she has served as a committee member on the Residency Resiliency Committee and hopes to continue to become more involved as the year progresses. After completing her PGY-1 residency, she plans to pursue a PGY-2 position and eventually a career as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist within the VA system.

Kyrsten (Kacy) Chaplin, Pharm.D.

Dr. Chaplin was born and raised in Naples, Florida. She attended Florida State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with minors in Psychology and Mathematics. She then moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where she received her Doctorate of Pharmacy from Nova Southeastern University. During her time at NSU she was actively involved in multiple organizations. She served as the President of the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists, the Vice President of the Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the Treasurer of Phi Lambda Sigma, and was an active brother of Kappa Psi. After moving to Nashville to join TVHS, she got involved in the Tennessee Pharmacists Association and now serves as the PGY1 Co-Chair for the TPA Collaborative Practice Committee. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring local hiking trails and kayaking. After completing her PGY-1 residency, Dr. Chaplin plans to complete PGY-2 in Psychiatry to continue to pursue her passion for mental health.

Current PGY2 Residents

Lauren Bell, Pharm.D.

Dr. Lauren Bell was born and raised in Colby, Kansas, a small town near the Kansas-Colorado border. She received her undergraduate degree in biology from Rockhurst University in Kansas City and then completed her Pharm.D. at the University of Missouri – Kansas City. While in pharmacy school, Lauren held various leadership roles, including Rho Chi’s historian, APhA-ASP’s Programming Vice President, and the Class of 2020’s Treasurer; she was also actively involved in Phi Lambda Sigma, SSHP, and Kappa Psi. Throughout pharmacy school, she worked as an intern at Truman Medical Center where she was exposed to multiple pharmacy specialties and had the opportunity to complete an MUE. Lauren’s areas of interest include chronic pain management and substance use disorder. In her free time, Lauren enjoys playing volleyball and basketball, hiking, reading, watching movies, and exploring Nashville with friends and family!

Claire Brandt, Pharm.D.

Dr. Claire Brandt was born and raised in Dallas, TX. She attended Texas A&M University for her undergraduate studies where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She also represented Texas A&M as a four-year member and two-year team captain of the Swimming & Diving Team that won an SEC Championship in 2016. She then switched to the other side of the state rivalry to complete her PharmD at the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy. During her time at UT COP, she was actively involved in research and student organizations including SSHP, TSHP, SPRN, Stop The Bleed, and Rho Chi. She served as the president of Rho Chi, the peer outreach chair for SPRN, and the co-chair of the Residency Committee for SSHP. During pharmacy school, Claire also spent summer and winter breaks working as a pharmacist intern at Preston Road Pharmacy in Dallas, TX. Claire completed her PGY1 at the VA Tennessee Valley HealthCare System and is thrilled to be staying for a PGY2 in Pain Management and Palliative Care. Upon completion of her PGY2 residency, Claire hopes to continue her career within the VA system as a clinical pharmacy specialist in chronic pain management. In her free time, Claire enjoys doing anything outdoors, trying new restaurants, watching football (gig ‘em and go Cowboys), and spending time with family, friends, and co-residents!

Bianca Creith, Pharm.D.

Dr. Bianca Creith was born and raised in Canton, North Carolina, a small town in the mountains outside of Asheville. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Go Heels!) for her undergraduate studies then went on to receive her Doctorate of Pharmacy at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the satellite campus in Asheville. During her time at UNC, she was actively involved in the Rural Pharmacy Health Certificate Program, which focused on addressing social determinants of health associated with medication access and equitable care. She was involved in many student organizations including the Carolina Association of Pharmacy Students, Asheville Executive Committee, Beyond Clinic Walls, The Asheville Summit Planning Committee, Rho Chi, Phi Lambda Sigma, Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, and the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry. During pharmacy school, Bianca worked as an intern in the emergency department at Mission Hospital and at Kim’s Pharmacy in Waynesville, NC. She completed her PGY-1 training at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and is excited to stay on for a second year to specialize in Ambulatory Care. After residency, Bianca hopes to continue her career as a clinical pharmacy specialist within the VA system. In her free time, Bianca likes spending time with her family, going on walks/hikes, exploring the outdoors, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, listening to live music, and playing with her adorable Aussie pup, Murphy.

Azur Eckley, Pharm.D.

Dr. Eckley was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. She attended undergrad at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, she moved to Memphis, TN to begin her Doctor of Pharmacy degree with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). For the final years of pharmacy school, she transferred to the UTHSC Nashville campus to complete didactic studies and clinical rotations. Azur loved her PGY-1 at TVHS so much she took the opportunity to train at TVHS for a second year. Now as a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care, she has found her passion in Primary Care. As a second longitudinal clinic, Dr. Eckley implemented a Long-Term Stem Cell Transplant Clinic with the Nashville Transplant Service. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband Brett, going camping/hiking, rooting for the Vols (no matter how bad the season is), and snuggling her pups Dezi and Rye. Upon completion of her PGY-2 residency, Azur intends to seek a career with the VA serving as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist.

Jeewar Kokoy, Pharm.D.

Dr. Jeewar Kokoy was born in Kurdistan and raised in Nashville, TN. He completed his Bachelor of Science in Biology and minor in Chemistry through a 3+1 program at Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. He completed his Doctorate of Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN. During his time at UTCOP, he was actively involved in many student organizations including APhA-ASP, SNPhA, Phi Lambda Sigma, the Rho Chi Honors Society, Phi Delta Chi, IMHOTEP Society, and the Shade Tree Clinic. He served as Vice-President and P3 representative of SNPhA, student ambassador for the UTCOP, and a Rho Chi tutor. He also was the Student Pharmacist Clinical Director at the Shade Tree Clinic in Nashville, a student-run interprofessional clinic by Vanderbilt University. During pharmacy school, he worked as a pharmacy intern for two years at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems VA - Nashville campus. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Resident at TVHS and is excited to stay for a second year as a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident. In his free time, Jeewar enjoys playing soccer, exploring coffee shops, and spending time with his friends and family. Jeewar looks forward to continue serving Veterans and pursue a position as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, ideally within the VA system.

Kyle Owens, Pharm.D.

Dr. Kyle Owens, PharmD was born in Hendersonville, TN. He completed is undergraduate degree in Biochemistry at Lipscomb University. Dr. Owens then went on to complete his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy in Nashville, TN. At Lipscomb, he served as the Class of 2020 President and held leadership positions in APhA-ASP, CPNP, and Kappa Psi. He was also an active member in Phi Lambda Sigma and Rho Chi. Outside of pharmacy, he enjoys baking, cooking, singing, and spending time with family and friends. He currently lives in Nashville with his puppy, Abel. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and has stayed on for another year to specialize in mental health as a PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident. He is passionate about mental health including diseases such as post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use disorder to name a few. He hopes to stay within the VA healthcare system after residency and continue to serve those who have served our country.

Sarah Kemerer, Pharm.D.

Dr. Kemerer was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She attended Allegheny College as well as the University of Pittsburgh for pre-pharmacy curriculum before going on to complete her Doctor of Pharmacy at West Virginia University. During her time at WVU, she was involved in organizations such as APhA where she was the Social Chair on the student executive board. She went on to complete her PGY-1 training at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. She is currently completing a PGY-2 in psychiatric pharmacy here at TVHS. Some of her interest areas include outpatient mental health and substance use disorders. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, live music and stand-up comedy, and hanging out with her corgi named Milo.

Amanda Searls, Pharm.D.

Dr. Searls is from Green Brook, New Jersey. She received her B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor and went on to receive her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During her time at UNC, she was actively involved in many student organizations including the UNC Peer Mentor Program, ASHP-SSHP, Phi Delta Chi, and the Rho Chi Honor Society. She also enjoyed volunteering at a free clinic to help provide medical care to an underserved and underinsured patient population in the local Chapel Hill area. Additionally, she completed an international pharmacy rotation at the KK Women and Children’s Hospital in Singapore where she participated in rounds on the neonatal and pediatric units. She completed her PGY1 at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and is currently completing a PGY2 in Cardiology. After completing her PGY2 residency, she hopes to continue her career within the VA system as a clinical pharmacy specialist. In her free time, she enjoys watching college sports, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.