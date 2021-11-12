Pharmacy PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program
The TVHS ambulatory care pharmacy residency is a second-year specialty residency designed to develop a clinical specialist with expertise in ambulatory care.
Program Description and Objective
The TVHS ambulatory care pharmacy residency is a second-year specialty residency designed to develop a clinical specialist with expertise in ambulatory care. The residency program includes training in a variety of pharmacist-managed and multidisciplinary clinic settings within the TVHS. The resident is an integral part of an interdisciplinary team at TVHS by providing chronic disease state management via individual clinic appointments, telephone calls, and group clinic visits. Advanced pharmacotherapy skills are acquired in primary care and a variety of specialty practice areas. Core clinic experiences include Primary Care Pharmacotherapy Clinic (PACT) in addition to outpatient clinics focused on anticoagulation, chronic pain management, emergency medicine, cardiology/heart failure clinic, and mental health. Each resident will also complete a core month-long rotation of Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Administration. Elective experiences include but are not limited to: stem cell transplant, substance use disorder, geriatrics, women’s health, academic detailing, home-based primary care, and other possible electives opportunities. The residency also promotes development and refinement of teaching skills and scholarly activity through obtaining a teaching certificate, unless otherwise obtained in PGY-1 residency, as well as precepting pharmacy students and PGY1 residents. Management skills are developed through completion of a resident research project, contributing to development of new clinics or programs, as well as other administrative activities. By completing this comprehensive advanced training program, the resident is equipped with excellent leadership and practice skills and prepared to practice as a proficient, well-rounded clinical pharmacy specialist in an ambulatory care setting.
Benefits
- A competitive stipend of $44,994
- 12 federal holidays per year
- Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Health insurance
- Dental/Vision insurance
- Residents will be permitted to attend at least one clinical meeting during the academic year. This may include ASHP Midyear or the ACCP fall/spring meetings. Attendance to the ACCP annual meeting is highly encouraged. Attendance to the MidSouth Residency Conference to formally present research is required.
Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings.
The program is a twelve-month, post-graduate training experience composed of month-long core rotations in:
- Primary Care Pharmacotherapy Clinic (PACT)
- Anticoagulation
- Outpatient Chronic Pain Management
- Outpatient Cardiology/Heart Failure Clinic
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Emergency Medicine
- Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Administration
The longitudinal core experiences occur throughout the PGY2 year and are comprised of:
- Resident Pharmacotherapy Clinic
- Research Project Management
- Pharmacy Administration assignments
- Monthly Journal Club discussions
- Academia - Teaching Certificate Program (if not completed as PGY1)
A concentrated experience will be comprised of case-based presentation.
- With such a large clinical pharmacy program, will work to individualize elective experiences for each PGY2 resident as requested and at the discretion of the Residency Program Director and the Residency Advisory Committee
- Some elective experiences include:
- Outpatient Geriatrics
- Women’s Health
- Stem Cell Transplant
- Outpatient Substance Use Disorder
- Home-Based Primary Care
- Academic Detailing
How to Apply
Application requirements
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy and has completed, or in the process of completing, a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program.
All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.
Application Materials Required
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college of pharmacy transcript
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (no longer requiring formal letters of recommendation)
Application Deadline
All application materials are due no later than January 6th. Qualified applicants will be notified of a formal interview date no later than February 15th. Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, to apply at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas.
Program Number: 648465
Contact
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Bishoy Ragheb, Pharm.D., BCACP, CACP
PGY2 Residency Recruitment Coordinator: Rebecca J. Cripps, Pharm.D., BCPS at Rebecca.Cripps@va.gov
Current PGY2 Residents: Bianca Creith at Bianca.Creith@va.gov; Azur Eckley at Azur.Eckley@va.gov; Jeewar Kokoy at Jeewar.Kokoy@va.gov