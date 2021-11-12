Pharmacy PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program

Program Description and Objective

The TVHS ambulatory care pharmacy residency is a second-year specialty residency designed to develop a clinical specialist with expertise in ambulatory care. The residency program includes training in a variety of pharmacist-managed and multidisciplinary clinic settings within the TVHS. The resident is an integral part of an interdisciplinary team at TVHS by providing chronic disease state management via individual clinic appointments, telephone calls, and group clinic visits. Advanced pharmacotherapy skills are acquired in primary care and a variety of specialty practice areas. Core clinic experiences include Primary Care Pharmacotherapy Clinic (PACT) in addition to outpatient clinics focused on anticoagulation, chronic pain management, emergency medicine, cardiology/heart failure clinic, and mental health. Each resident will also complete a core month-long rotation of Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Administration. Elective experiences include but are not limited to: stem cell transplant, substance use disorder, geriatrics, women’s health, academic detailing, home-based primary care, and other possible electives opportunities. The residency also promotes development and refinement of teaching skills and scholarly activity through obtaining a teaching certificate, unless otherwise obtained in PGY-1 residency, as well as precepting pharmacy students and PGY1 residents. Management skills are developed through completion of a resident research project, contributing to development of new clinics or programs, as well as other administrative activities. By completing this comprehensive advanced training program, the resident is equipped with excellent leadership and practice skills and prepared to practice as a proficient, well-rounded clinical pharmacy specialist in an ambulatory care setting.

Benefits

A competitive stipend of $44,994

12 federal holidays per year

Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave

Health insurance

Dental/Vision insurance

Residents will be permitted to attend at least one clinical meeting during the academic year. This may include ASHP Midyear or the ACCP fall/spring meetings. Attendance to the ACCP annual meeting is highly encouraged. Attendance to the MidSouth Residency Conference to formally present research is required.

Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings.