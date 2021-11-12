Pharmacy PGY2 Cardiology Program

Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Program Description and Objective

The TVHS cardiology pharmacy residency is a second year specialty residency designed to develop a clinical specialist with expertise in cardiovascular pharmacotherapy. The residency program includes training across all levels of acuity of cardiovascular disease within the TVHS. This program will provide residents with the skills and knowledge required to enter a variety of cardiology pharmacy practice environments as well as the leadership and administrative skills to be at the forefront of new cardiovascular pharmacy services.



Core clinic experiences include cardiology pharmacotherapy clinic (block rotation and longitudinally), anticoagulation clinic, acute medicine with a cardiovascular emphasis, acute care cardiology consult service, medical intensive care unit with cardiovascular emphasis, surgical intensive care unit including cardiothoracic surgery, longitudinal research, practice management, and committee leadership. Elective experiences include but are not limited to: emergency department, advanced heart failure/cardiac transplant, academic detailing, cardiovascular pharmacotherapy in long term care (geriatrics), primary care with cardiovascular emphasis, and more.



The residency promotes development of teaching and precepting skills through layered learning opportunities and an optional teaching certificate program. Our program is proud of our focus on individualization to meet the needs of each resident and tailor the program to his/her goals. Our graduates have gone on to a variety of practice settings from cardiac critical care to ambulatory clinic practices, both inside and outside of VA.

Benefits

A competitive stipend of $45,973

12 federal holidays per year

Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave

Health insurance

Dental/Vision insurance

Residents will be permitted to attend at least one clinical meeting during the academic year as well as one residency conference meeting. Attendance to the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions is strongly encouraged. Our residency programs generally attend MidSouth Residency Conference in Memphis, TN.

Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings.

Experiences