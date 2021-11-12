Pharmacy PGY2 Psychiatry Program
The TVHS PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy will prepare residents to enter a clinical practice setting in psychiatric pharmacy as an integral member of the inter-professional health care team focused on achieving optimal outcomes associated with medication use.
Program Description and Objectives
The resident will be prepared to become a board certified psychiatric pharmacist and to function as a clinical pharmacy specialist in inpatient and outpatient mental health services and/or academia by completion of the residency program.
Structure
The program is a twelve-month, postgraduate training experience that typically begins during the third week in June (this can be adjusted based on PGY-1 completion date). Nine of the twelve months are comprised of required rotations in core subject areas that are considered to be essential for the psychiatric pharmacy practitioner. A broad range of elective rotations are available for the remaining months to permit the resident flexibility in attaining individual goals. Residents will have teaching opportunities through an inter-professional training program, including both precepting and didactic opportunities.. They are also an integral team member in the outpatient mental health inter-professional trainee clinic.
Benefits
- A competitive stipend of $45,973
- 12 federal holidays per year
- Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Health insurance
- Dental/Vision insurance
- Residents are encouraged to attend the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual meeting and the MidSouth residency conference in the spring.
- Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings
Rotations and Experiences
Core and longitudinal rotations are designed to maximize the resident’s learning experience. Core rotations include working in the inpatient, outpatient and long-term care environments. The PYG-2 also works with an inter-professional treatment team in outpatient mental health as a longitudinal experience for half the year. The other half of the year, the PGY2 works in various treatment settings focused on the treatment on mental health in unique patient populations (including substance use, women health, and geriatrics). Other required longitudinal rotations include administration, academia, and research. Additionally, each resident will have opportunities for elective experiences.
Core experiences are scheduled along with electives throughout the residency year.
- Orientation
- Inpatient Psychiatry Service (2 months)
- Medical Psychiatry Service
- Chronic Pain Management I
- Chronic Pain Management II
- Long-term Care Psychiatry
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Academia with optional teaching certificate (1 year)
- Administration (1 year)
- Trainee Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) (6 months)
- Research (1 year)
- Special Populations (substance use disorder transitions of care, geriatric evaluation, and women’s BHIP) (6 months)
- Academic Detailing
- Consult and Liaison Psychiatry
- Advanced Chronic Pain Management
- Addiction Treatment Services
- Mental Health Administration
How to Apply
Application Requirements
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy and has completed, or in the process of completing, a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program.
All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process and submit application materials through PhORCAS.
Application Materials Required
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official college of pharmacy transcript
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (no longer requiring formal letters of recommendation)
Application Deadline
All application materials are due no later than January 9. Qualified applicants will be notified of a formal interview date no later than February 15. Program Number: 683666
Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, to apply at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas .
Contact
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Traci Dutton, PharmD, BCPP, BCPS at Traci.Dutton@va.gov