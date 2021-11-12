Pharmacy Publications

Research and publication, at an initial glance, can be intimidating for an entering resident. At TVHS, we have implemented a research training program that will help walk a resident from inception of a research question, development of the research protocol, data collection, and analysis to poster presentation and publication in a year. The resident will be paired with a preceptor who is affluent in research, and they will complete the project together side-by-side. Our goal is to have our residents trained to perform research responsibilities in order to make them more competitive for any clinical job in which they may apply. It is important to us that preceptors and residents alike contribute to the medical literature and the profession. Listed below are recent publications achieved by our past residents and current preceptors.

Publications

2021

McGrane IR, Lister JF. (2021). Sleep-Wake Disorders. In E. Alderman (Ed.). Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program (PSAP): Neurology and Psychiatry. Lenexa, Kansas. American College of Clinical Pharmacy.

Thomas A., Baker J., Hoffman T., Lamb K. Clinical Pharmacy Specialists Providing Consistent Comprehensive Medication Management with increased Efficiency through Telemedicine during the COVID19 Pandemic. JACCP. July 2021.

Smith A, Hansen J, Colvard M. Impact of a pharmacist-led substance use disorder transitions of care clinic on post-discharge medication treatment retention. Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment. 2021; 130:10844.



2020

Barrett M, Ward S, Colvard M. Pharmacist-led telemental health transitions of care clinic improves antidepressant medication continuity posthospitalization. Ment Health Clin [internet]. 2020;10(6):381-4.



Figura C, Barrett M, Atkinson TJ. A Kratom Primer: Miracle Medicine or Herb of Abuse? Pract Pain Mgmt. 2020; 20(5).

Karst A, Colvard M, Bean J, Patel E, Pate R, Lister J. Impact of a mental health trainee interdisciplinary program on a veteran population. Journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2020; 3: 757-63.

Wallace, J. L., & Hughes, J. Asthma Management: New Developments. The Rx Consultant. 2020.

Karst A, Colvard M, Bean J, Patel E, Pate R, Lister J. Impact of a mental health trainee interdisciplinary program on a veteran population. J Am Coll Clin Pharm. 2020:1-7.

2019

Henry HA, Smith CC, Ragheb B, Thomas AM, and Baker JW. Evaluation of a Direct Oral Anticoagulant Stewardship Program: Analysis of a Drug Consult Review Process and Population-Based Management Tool. J Cardiol Clin Pract. 2019;2(2): 1-6.

Eplin DD, Jackson AD, Smith A, Salvig B. Use of biosimilar granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for mobilization in autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in a veteran population. Clinical Pharmacy International. 2019;1(4):229-33. DOI: https://doi.org/10.2991/chi.d.191008.001

Matthews J, Eplin D, Savani B, Carranza B, Matheny L. Managing endocrine disorders in adults after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Clinical Hematology International. 2019;1(4):180-88. DOI: https://doi.org/10.2991/chi.d.190917.001

Burka, A., Fann, J., Lamb, K., Salvig, B., & Wallace, J. L. Evaluation of a Novel Discharge Reminder Tool on Pneumococcal Vaccination in Hospitalized Elderly Veterans. Journal of American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2019; 1– 6. https://doi.org/10.1002/jac5.1078.

Fief, C., Hoang, K., Phipps, S., Wallace, J. L., & Deweese, J. Examining the Impact of Antimicrobial Fluoroquinolones on Human DNA Topoisomerase IIα and IIβ. ACS Omega. 2019; 4 (2):4049-4055.

Karst, A., Hayes, B., & Bean, J. Wallace, J.L. Effect of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pain management guidelines on post-surgical opioid prescribing among veterans. Journal of American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2019; 2:155-160.

2018

Gee ME, Watkins AK, Brown JN, Young EJA. Ivabradine for the treatment of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome: a systematic review. Am J Cardiovasc Drugs 2018 https://doi.org/10.1007/s40256-017-0252-1.

Karst A. Weighing the Benefits and Risks of Medical Marijuana Use: A Brief Review. Pharmacy. 2018;6(128).

Karst A, Lister J. Utilization of G-CSF and GM-CSF as an alternative to discontinuation in clozapine-induced neutropenia or leukopenia: A case report and discussion. Mental Health Clin. 2018;8(5):250-5.

Lister JF, Torbett AL, Benge CD, Bean JR. A Case of Nonfatal Torsade de Pointes Associated With Psychiatric Polypharmacy. Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. 2018; 38 (2): 155-157.

2017



Koch J, Ward S, Thomas C. Implementation and results of a symptom-triggered opioid withdrawal protocol at a Veterans Affairs medical center. Ment Health Clin [Internet]. 2017;7(6):282-6. DOI: 10.9740/mhc.2017.11.282. PMCID: PMC6007729.

Khazan E, Anastasia E, Hough A, Parra D. Pharmacist-managed ambulatory blood pressure monitoring service Am J Health Sys Pharm 2017:74;190-195.

Hughes JC, Wallace JL, Bryant CL, Salvig BE, Fourakre TN, Stone WJ. Monitoring of Urate-Lowering Therapy Among US Veterans Following the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Guidelines for Management of Gout. Ann Pharmacother. 2017 Apr;51(4):301-306

Mahatme S, Atkinson TJ, Spallone A, Fudin J. The Preliminary Impact of Pain Management Integration into an HIV Specialty Clinic. Scientific Pages Anesth Pain Mgmt. 2017; 1(1):7-12.

Atkinson TJ, Crumb M, Raouf M. From Rare to Reality: The Challenge of Controlling Pain in Patients on Buprenorphine in the Acute Care Setting. J Trauma & Treatment. 2017; 6:1.

Raouf M, Atkinson TJ, Crumb M. Rational dosing of gabapentin and pregabalin in chronid kidney disease. J Pain Res. 2017; 10:275-278.

Michelle Colvard, Marie-Thérèse Jackson, Rosana Oliveira, Karin Scholtes, Steve Burghart, Cynthia A. Gutíerrez, Troy A. Moore, Shannon N. Saldaña, and Amy VandenBerg (2017) Consumer satisfaction with National Alliance on Mental Illness written medicine information. Mental Health Clinician: March 2017, Vol. 7, No. 2, pp. 74-80.

2016

Self, T. H., Owens, R., Sakaan, S., Wallace, J. L., & Howard-Thompson, A. Effect of diseases on response to vitamin K antagonists. Current Medical Research & Opinion. 2016; 32: 613-620.

Atkinson TJ, Gulum AH, Forkum WG. The Future of Pain Pharmacy: Driven by Need. Pharmacy Practice Research. 2016; 5:33-42.



Bagwell A, Loy A, Mcfarland MS, Tessmer-neubauer A. Oral Acyclovir in the Treatment of Verruca. J Drugs Dermatol. 2016;15(2):237-8.



Lister JF. Pharmacogenomics: A Focus on Antidepressants and Atypical Antipsychotics.” Mental Health Clin. 2016; 6 (1): 48-53.

Maxwell LG, McFarland MS, Baker JW, Cassidy RF. Evaluation of a Pharmacist Led Telehealth Clinic on Diabetes-Related Goals of Therapy in a Veteran Population. Pharmacotherapy. 2016;36(3):348–356

Salvig BE, Gulum AH, Walters SA, Edwards LB, Fourakre TN, Marvin SC, McKenzie MS, Moseley MV, Ansari IJ. Pharmacist Screening for Risk of Osteoporosis in Elderly Veterans. Consult Pharm. 2016; 31:440-449.

Ward S, Roberts JP, Resch, WJ, Thomas C. Psychotropic Use in Renal Impairment. Current Psychiatry. 2016;15(8):60-66.

Koch J, Modesitt T, Palmer M, Ward S, Martin B, Wyatt R, Thomas C. Review of pharmacologic treatment in cluster A personality disorders. Ment Health Clin [Internet]. 2016;6(2):75-81. DOI: 10.9740/mhc.2016.03.75.

Warstler A, Bean J. Antimicrobial-induced cognitive side effects. Mental health Clinician. July 2016; 6(4): 207-214.

Riesselman A. Raising Mental Health Awareness in a College of Pharmacy By Utilizing Community Resources, Artistic Reflection and Social Media. J Pharm Pract 2016; 29(3): 284.

Atkinson TJ, Cleary J, Fudin J. 10 Pain Medication Myths: Challenges in Selecting the Appropriate Analgesic. Pract Pain Mgmt. Publication Pending September 2016.

2015



Salvig BE, Easterling JL, Moseley MV, Patel EL, Joppich HM, Bean JR. Improving antipsychotic use in a Veteran Affairs Community Living Center. Annals of Long-Term Care: Clinical Care and Aging. 2015; 23(3): 35-39.



Lister JF, Voinov B, Thimothy L, Bean JF. Drug-Induced System Hypersensitivity Reaction Associated With Ziprasidone: An Atypical Occurrence. Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. 2015; 35 (4): 478-480.

Riesselman A, El-Mallakh RS. Akathisia with azithromycin. Ann Pharmacother. May 2015; 49(5):609.

Riesselman A, Johnson E, Palmer E. Lithium and clozapine in suicidality: shedding some light to get out of the dark. Mental Health Clinician. September 2015; 5(5):237-43.

2014

Baker JW, Bean J, Benge C, McFarland MS. Designing a Resident Research Program. Am J Health-Syst Pharm. April 2014: 71: 592-598

McFarland MS, Wallace JP, Parra J, Baker J. Evaluation of Patient Satisfaction with Diabetes Management Provided by Clinical Pharmacists in the Patient-Centered Medical Home. Patient: Patient-Centered Outcomes Research. March 2014: 7(1): 115-21

Baker JW, Larue C. Diabetic patient Education Pit Fall Regarding Insulin Administration. Pending Publication October 2014 Federal Practitioner.

Fudin J, Atkinson TJ. Opioid Prescribing Levels Off, but is less really more? Pain Medicine. [Epub ahead of print] January 2014.

Wallace JP, Wallace JL, McFarland SM. Comparing Dosing of Basal Insulin Analogues Detemir and Glargine: Is It Really Unit-Per-Unit and Dose-Per-Dose? Pharmacotherapy.2014;48: 361–368

Fudin J, Atkinson TJ. Personalized Oxycodone Dosing: Using Pharmacogenetic Testing and Clinical Pharmacokinetics to Reduce Toxicity Risk and Increase Effectiveness. Pain Medicine. 2014; 15(5): 723-725.

Atkinson TJ, Schatman ME, Fudin J. The damage done by the war on opioids: the pendulum has swung too far. J Pain Res. 2014; 12(7):265-268.

Atkinson TJ, Fudin J. Interactions Between Pain Medications And Illicit Street Drugs. Pract Pain Mgmt. August 2014: 50-61.

Younan M, Atkinson TJ, Fudin J. A Practical Approach to Discontinuing NSAID Therapy Prior to a Procedure. Pract Pain Mgmt. December 2013: 45-51.

Atkinson TJ, Fudin J, Jahn HL, Kubotera N, Rennick AL, Rhorer MK. What’s New in NSAID Pharmacotherapy? Pain Medicine. 2013; 14(Suppl 1):S11-S17.

Atkinson TJ, Fudin J, Pandula A, Mirza M. Medication Pain Management in the Elderly: Unique and Underutilized Analgesic Treatment Options. Clinical Therapeutics. 2013; 35(11):1669-1689.

2013

Maxwell L, McFarland MS. Clinical utility and tolerability of linagliptin in diabetic patients. Drug Healthcare and Patient Safety. 2013:5 67-78.

Farland MZ, Byrd DC, McFarland MS, Thomas J, Franks AS, George CM, Gross BN, Guirguis AB, Suda KJ. Pharmacist-Physician Collaboration for Diabetes Care: The Diabetes Initiative Program.Ann Pharmacother. 2013 Jun;47(6):781-9. doi: 10.1345/aph.1S079. Epub 2013 May 8.

Lamb KD, Baker JW, McFarland MS. Evaluation of implementation of a PGY-2 ambulatory care resident into the patient centered medical home model. Journal of Health-System Pharmacy Residents. September 2013.

Welding J, Ragheb B. Evidence-Based Approach to the Use of CoQ10 to Deal with Statin Intolerance. Lipid Spin. Fall 2013; 11(4): 13-14.

Fudin J, Shrivastava A, Atkinson TJ. Opioids for Surgery or Acute Pain in Patients on Chronic Buprenorphine. In Aronoff G, ed., Medication Management of Chronic Pain: What you Need to Know. Publication pending, Trafford Publishing, 2013.

Atkinson TJ, Fudin J. The problem with chronic pain and opioid medications. In ed., Peppin J, Kirsh K, Coleman J. Pain and Prescription Drug Diversion: Healthcare, Law Enforcement, and Policy Perspectives. Publication pending. Oxford University Press. 2013.

2012

McFarland MS, Davis KJ, Wallace JL. Utilization of home telehealth monitoring with active medication management by clinical pharmacists in poorly controlled diabetic patients. Pharmacotherapy 2012;32:420–426

McFarland MS, Huddleston L, Mckenzie M, Tammareddi K, Bean J. Comparison of hemoglobin A1c goal achievement with the addition of pioglitazone to maximal/highest tolerated doses of sulfonylurea and metformin combination therapy. Journal of Drug Assessment. Published online Journal of Drug Assessment, 2012, Vol. 1, 34-39

Scott-Weideman J, Ragheb B, Nichols M, Hardy A, Rey A. The effects of the Age-Related Eye Disease Study Vitamins on International Normalized Ratios in Patients Taking Warfarin. Federal Practitioner. June 2012; 29(7): 29-32

2011

McFarland MS, Markley, B, Zang P, Hudson JQ. Evaluation of the modification of diet in renal disease and Cockroft-Gault equations for sitagliptin dosing.J Nephrol. 2011 Sep 7:0. doi: 10.5301/jn.5000026.

Baker JW, Leidy KL, Smith KM, Okeke US. Argyria Associated with Use of Systemic Colloidal Silver. Federal Practitioner. Jan 2011; 28(1): 39-42.

D'Alesio V, Salvig BE, Fourakre TN. Evaluation of osteoporosis risk assessment in veterans receiving androgen-deprivation therapy. Consultant Pharmacist. Jan 2011; 26(1):43-7.

Baker JW, Pierce KL, Ryals CA. INR Goal Attainment and Oral Anticoagulation Knowledge of Patients Enrolled in an Anticoagulation Clinic in a Veterans Affairs Medical Center. J Managed Care Pharmacy. March 2011; 17(2): 133-42.

Willens D, Cripps RJ, Wilson AS, Wolfe K, Rothman R. Interdisciplinary care for diabetic patients with primary care physicians, nurses, and clinical pharmacists: team care of diabetes with nurses and clinical pharmacists in primary care. Clinical Diabetes. 2011; 29(2):60-68.

Cripps RJ, Gourley ES, Johnson W, Cassidy R, Morgan TC, Venugopal D, McFarland MS. An evaluation of diabetes-related measures of control after 6 months of clinical pharmacy specialist intervention. Journal of Pharmacy Practice.2011;24:332-338

McFarland MS, Brock M, Ryals, C. Place in therapy for liraglutide and saxagliptin for type 2 diabetes. Southern Medical Journal. 2011 Jun; 104(6):426-39.

2010

Hahn M, Bean J, McFarland MS, Carnahan W. Smoking prevalence and nicotine patch success rate within a VA medical center. Fed Pract 2010 October:14-21.

McFarland MS, Cripps R. Diabetes and cancer with a focus on insulin and metformin. Pharmacotherapy 2010;30:1159–1178.

Edwards L, Powers J. Electronic medication reconciliation: A pilot demonstration on an inpatient geriatrics unit. Fed Pract 2007 September;24(9):49-53,62.

Abstracts Presented at Local and National Conferences in 2015

Thomas A, Lamb K, Baker J. Safety and Efficacy of Combination Diuretic Therapy in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease without Heart Failure. Poster session presented at: Tennessee Society of Health System Pharmacist Winter Meeting. Feb 17.

Thomas A, Baker J, Ragheb B, et al. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths in Veterans. Poster session presented at: American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting. Hollywood, FL: Oct 16.

Flynn K, Atkinson TJ, Baker JW. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring clinical impact of time to therapeutic dose among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. To be Presented at Pain Week, Las Vegas, NV, September 2016.



Thomas AW, Baker JW, Ragheb B, Burger C, Muldowney JAS. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths at a VAMC. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Hughes J, Wallace J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre TN, Stone W. Evaluation of Current Adherence to American College of Rheumatology Guideline Recommendations for the Monitoring of Urate Lowering Therapy Among U.S. Veterans. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Hughes J, Christman B, McFarland S. Proton Pump Inhibitor-Induced Hypomagnesemia in a U.S. Veteran: Case Report and Population Study. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Flynn K, Baker JW, Atkinson TJ. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring the clinical impact of time to therapeutic dose among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Hughes J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre T, Wallace J. Effect of the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Management of Gout Guidelines on Monitoring and Adherence to Urate Lowering Therapy. Poster presented at Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA-TSHP-TSSP) Winter Meeting, Nashville, TN, February 2016.



Ward S, Koch J, Bouland DT, Thomas C. Quality Analysis of the Opiate Withdrawal Protocol with Clonidine at the Chillicothe VAMC. Poster presented at the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO, April 2016.



Riesselman A. Raising Mental Health Awareness in a College of Pharmacy By Utilizing Community Resources, Artistic Reflection and Social Media. College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO. April 2016.



Warstler A, Bean J, Lister J. Implementation of a Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program. College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO, April 2016.



Minifie J, Patel E, Bean J, Warstler A. Interprofessional attitudes and competencies among VA healthcare trainees and staff. Poster session presented at the annual meeting of the Association of VA Psychologist Leaders, San Antonio, TX, May 2016.

Esposito E, Nguyen V, Riesselman A, Facione F, Daughtery K. Successful Didactic Course Remediation in an Accelerated Program. American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Annual Meeting. National Harbor, MD, July 12, 2015.

Salvig BE, Gulum A, Walters S, Edwards L, Fourakre TN, Marvin S, McKenzie M, Moseley MV. Osteoporosis Risk Assessment in Elderly Veterans. Presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Annual Meeting; Las Vegas, NV , October 2015.

Burka A, Jones M, Hale J, Phillips A, Salvig B, Wallace J. Drug Burden Index Score and Fall Risk in a Community-Dwelling, Veteran Population. Presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Annual Meeting; Las Vegas, NV, October 2015.

Schell R, Abramczyk A, Fominaya C, Friedman R, Castle S. Outcomes associated with a multidisciplinary Pain Oversight Committee to facilitate appropriate management of chronic opioid therapy in Veterans. Presented poster at 2015 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Global Conference on Clinical Pharmacy; San Francisco, California, October 2015.

Lavinghousez W, Lifesy J, Schell R. Mail return reductions: A six sigma project. Presented poster at 2015 American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar (JFPS). October 2015; Washington, District of Columbia. J Am Pharm Assoc 2015; 55:e414-e434

Hughes J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre T, Wallace J. Effect of the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Management of Gout Guidelines on Monitoring and Adherence to Urate Lowering Therapy. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Thomas AW, Baker JW, Ragheb B, Burger C, Muldowney JAS. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths in Veterans. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Doss E, Ragheb B, Baker JW. Prescribing patterns and follow-up practices of target-specific oral anticoagulants within VA-TVHS. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Patel N, Walley J, McFarland MS, Wallace J, Maxwell L. Utilization of Aldosterone Antagonists in Veterans with Heart Failure on Optimal Therapy with Reduced Ejection Fraction of ≤ 35%. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Dirvonas C, Bean J, Easterling J. The prevalence and management of vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency in veterans admitted to an acute inpatient psychiatric unit. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.

Childers R, Parker S, Bean J, Dutton T, Pate RJ. Metabolic monitoring for patients on second-generation antipsychotics in a VA setting. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.

Flynn K, Atkinson TJ, Baker JW. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring clinical impact of time to therapeutic effect among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.

Lister J, Torbett A, Benge C, Bean J. A Case of Nonfatal Torsade de Pointes Associated with Polypharmacy College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Tampa, Fl (April 2015).

Anderson M, Thimothy L, Lister J, Bean J. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome in a Patient Taking Ziprasidone. American Society of Health System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, Anaheim, CA (December 2014).

Lister JF. Nashville Area Pharmacists Association – Drug-Induced Movement Disorders

Bustin A, Kirkwood V, Bean J, Lister J. Olanzapine Use in the Setting of Renal Insufficiency. American Society of Health System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, Anaheim, CA (December 2014).

Beavers M, Barroquillo A, Lister J, White C, Kim E, Patel E, Bean J, Jabeen S, Pate RJ. An Interdisciplinary Treatment Approach at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Tennessee Psychological Association Annual Convention, Nashville, TN (November 2014).

Baker JW, Forkum W, McNeal J. TSHP Annual Meeting 2015-Utilizing Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) to optimize the goals of the Patient-Aligned Care Team-(PACT) Model within the VA.

Loy A, Bagwell A, Bean J, Easterling J, Fourakre TN, Baker J. Prescribing Trends in Veterans with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Following Updated VA/DoD Guidelines. American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Austin, TX (October 2014).

Rennick A, Atkinson TJ, Cimino N, Fudin J, Strassel S, McPherson ML. Variability in Opioid Equivalence. P44 at the International Conference on Opioids, Harvard Medical School in Boston MA. June 8, 2015.

Mahatme S, Atkinson TJ, Spallone A, Fudin J. The Preliminary Impact of Pain Management Integration into an HIV Specialty Clinic. P4 at the International Conference on Opioids, Harvard Medical School in Boston MA. June 7, 2015.

Salvig B, Gulum A, Walters S, Fourakre TN. ASCP 2015 Annual Meeting. Pharmacist Screening of Bone Health Assessment in Elderly.

Burka A, Jones M, Hale J, Phillips A, Salvig B, Wallace J. ASCP 2015 Annual Meeting. Drug Burden Index Score and Fall Risk in a Community-Dwelling, Veteran Population.

Workshop Presented:

Patel E, Bean J, Pate J, Jabeen S, Rothschild C, Heidelberg N. Working together: Interprofessional clinical care in action. Workshop presented at the annual meeting of the Tennessee Psychological Association, Nashville, TN, October 2015.

Pate RJ, Patel E, Bean J, Jabeen S, Ali S. Not your grandfather’s VA: Innovative healthcare offering exceptional psychiatric careers. Workshop presented at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, Atlanta, GA, May 2016