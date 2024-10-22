Veterans Day Event at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Veterans Day event at Harlingen VA HCC, November 8, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen, TX Cost: Free





VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is celebrating Veterans Day with a Benefits Fair, food, drinks, door prizes and music. It will be held at Harlingen VA Health Care Center, 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550.

This event is open to Veterans and the community.

VA staff and other organizations will provide information and resources available to Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

For more information about this event, please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093.

