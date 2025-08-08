Attention Veterans, join us for a drive-through food distribution at McAllen VA on September 18, from 8:30 AM to 11 AM (or while supplies last). Remember to bring your Veterans ID and stay in your vehicle for easy verification. Our team will safely load food items into your trunk or truck bed. Hosted in partnership with RGV Food Bank, we're here to serve and thank you for your service!

