Blood Donation Drive at Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic
Join VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and @Vitalant at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic. 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd, Harlingen, TX, on August 19 from 9 AM to 1 PM for a blood drive. Your donation can save lives and bring hope to those in need.
When:
Where:
Parking lot
2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Donation to support our community.
Join us on August 19 from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic, 2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard, Harlingen, Texas 78550. Your donation can make a world of difference – transforming lives and providing hope and healing.
Together, we can make an impact. We look forward to seeing you there! #DonateBlood #VAPartners #CommunitySupport #VAHealthCare