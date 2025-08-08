Blood Donation Drive at Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic

Join VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and @Vitalant at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic. 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd, Harlingen, TX, on August 19 from 9 AM to 1 PM for a blood drive. Your donation can save lives and bring hope to those in need.

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Donation to support our community.

Join us on August 19 from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic, 2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard, Harlingen, Texas 78550. Your donation can make a world of difference – transforming lives and providing hope and healing.

Together, we can make an impact. We look forward to seeing you there! #DonateBlood #VAPartners #CommunitySupport #VAHealthCare