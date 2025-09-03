Blood Drive at McAllen VA Clinic

Give the gift of life. Join the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System for a blood drive at the McAllen VA Clinic on Friday, Sept. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans and community members are welcome. Walk-ins accepted with ID.

Blood is perishable and must be constantly replenished. According to the American Red Cross, one in seven patients entering a hospital needs a blood transfusion. In partnership with Vitalant Blood Center, the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is hosting a blood drive. This initiative is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address the ongoing need for blood.

"We are a proud member of the Rio Grande Valley community and are dedicated to meeting the continuous need for blood and blood products," said Public Affairs Officer Hugo Martinez. "We encourage Veterans, their family members, and all community members to take the time to donate blood."