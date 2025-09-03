Whole Health Summit at Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic

Join the Whole Health Summit on September 10, 2025, at the Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic to enhance well-being through chiropractic care, acupuncture, meditation, yoga, and more. Veterans and families welcome.

Contact:

Alfredo Salazar III

Phone: 956-281-4582

Whole Health Summit to Boost Veterans' Well-being

Veterans bring your families and join us at the Whole Health Summit at the Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic. The event, aimed at enhancing your well-being through integrative health practices, will be held on September 10, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The Whole Health Summit will introduce attendees to the VA's Whole Health System, featuring workshops and demonstrations on:

Chiropractic Care – Learn to relieve pain and improve mobility. Acupuncture – Discover how to balance your body’s energy for better health. Meditation and Guided Imagery – Find peace and reduce stress. Yoga and Tai Chi – Enhance flexibility and strength. Improved Sleep – Get tips for a better night’s rest. Pain Management – Learn strategies to manage and reduce pain.

Additionally, information tables will be staffed by VA health representatives and community partners. Attendees can sign up for MyHealtheVet resources, enjoy refreshments, and participate in raffles to win prizes.

Event Details:

Date: September 10, 2025

September 10, 2025 Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic, 925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416

This event is hosted by the U.S. federal government. Photos and videos will be taken for media use. Please inform our staff if you do not wish to be photographed or recorded. Media personnel need prior authorization.

"We are excited to host the Whole Health Summit and provide veterans and their families with resources and techniques to improve their well-being," said Alfredo Salazar III, event organizer. "Our goal is to empower veterans with knowledge and tools for healthier, more fulfilling lives."

The Department of Veterans Affairs provides comprehensive healthcare and support to America's Veterans. Through initiatives like the Whole Health System, the VA promotes well-being and quality of life for those who served our nation.