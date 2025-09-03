Join us for a Women Veterans Townhall on September 24 from 5-6pm, with a focus on Breast Cancer Screening, Mammograms and the Service Act. Participants can join by calling 855-962-1324 or logging in at access.live/vcb.

Please help us spread the word about this important event.

Together, we can make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our Women Veterans.