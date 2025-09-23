Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Don't miss the Food Distribution Event at Harlingen VA Health Care Center! Join us on October 9 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. for essential food items. Remember to bring your Veterans ID and stay in your vehicle. See you there!

Join us for a Food Distribution Event at the Harlingen VA Health Care Center located at 2601 Veteran Drive, Harlingen, Texas, 78550.

In partnership with the RGV Food Bank, this event will take place on Thursday, October 9, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. or until supplies last. This event aims to provide available food resources to our Veterans and their families.

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, please bring your Veterans ID card and remain in your vehicle as our dedicated VA staff verifies your eligibility. Once your eligibility is confirmed, our team of volunteers will place the food items directly into the trunk or bed of your vehicle. We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

Thank you for your service. We look forward to seeing you at the event!