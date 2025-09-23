Food Distribution at Laredo VA Clinic

Join us for the Food Distribution Event at Laredo VA Clinic on November 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Receive essential food items. Bring your Veterans ID and stay in your vehicle. See you there!

Veterans, we invite you to attend the Food Distribution Event at the Laredo VA Clinic located at 4602 North Bartlett Avenue, Laredo, Texas, 78041.

In partnership with South Texas Food Bank, this event will take place on Thursday, November 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies last. We aim to provide essential food items to our Veterans and their families.

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, please bring your Veterans ID card and remain in your vehicle as our dedicated VA staff verifies your eligibility. Once your eligibility is confirmed, our team of volunteers will place the food items directly into the trunk or bed of your vehicle.

Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

Thank you for your service. We look forward to seeing you at the event!