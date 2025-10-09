National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
When:
No event data
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Join us for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Friday, October 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at participating VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System facilities. Safely dispose of your prescription and expired medications—everyone's welcome.
Harlingen VA Health Care Center - 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550
McAllen VA Clinic - 901 East Hackberry Avenue McAllen, TX 78501
South Enterprize VA Clinic - 205 South Enterprize Parkway Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Laredo VA Clinic - 4602 North Bartlett Avenue, Laredo, TX 78041
Promote a healthier, safer community.