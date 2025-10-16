VA to host Saturday flu vaccine clinic in Harlingen and Corpus Christi

WHAT:

Free flu vaccines for enrolled Veterans

WHEN:

Saturday, October 26, 2024

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Harlingen VA Health Care Center

2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550

Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic

925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

WHO:

Veterans enrolled in VA health care

WHY IT MATTERS:

Getting a flu shot is a quick, easy way to protect your health and your community.

DETAILS:

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will offer flu vaccines at two locations on Saturday, October 26. No appointment is needed. Veterans can walk in and get vaccinated.

Flu vaccines help prevent serious illness, hospital stays, and complications—especially for older adults and those with chronic conditions.

LEARN MORE:

Call Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.

Follow us on Facebook for updates on future events.