Veterans Day Event, Homeless Stand Down & VCB 15th Anniversary at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Celebrate Veterans. Support community. Join us Nov. 7 for our annual Veterans Day and Homeless Stand Down event in Harlingen. Enjoy food, giveaways, and resources—plus a special celebration of 15 years of VA care in the Texas Valley Coastal Bend.

Join us as we honor Veterans, support Veterans in need, and celebrate 15 years of VA care in the Texas Valley Coastal Bend.

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System invites Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners to our annual Veterans Day Celebration and Veteran Homeless Stand Down on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

📍 Location:

VA Health Care Center at Harlingen

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX 78550

🎉 What to expect:

Free hamburgers and prize giveaways

Access to VA and community resources

Support services for Veterans experiencing homelessness

A celebration of 15 years of service to South Texas Veterans

This event is open to all Veterans, with a special focus on outreach and support for Veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness.