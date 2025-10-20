Veterans Day Event and VCB 15th Year Anniversary at McAllen VA

Honor Veterans. Learn about your benefits. Join us Nov. 6 at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic for a Veterans Day celebration and benefits fair. Enjoy hotdogs, connect with VA staff, and explore the services available to you. 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic

Join us as we honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Veterans.

The McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic invites Veterans, families, and caregivers to a special Veterans Day celebration, benefits fair and celebrate 15 years of VA care in the Texas Valley Coastal Bend on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

📍 Location:

McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic

901 E. Hackberry Ave.

McAllen, TX 78501

🎖️ What to expect:

Connect with VA staff and community partners

Learn about health care, benefits, and support services

Enjoy free hotdogs while supplies last

Celebrate with fellow Veterans and families

This event is open to all Veterans enrolled in VA care and those interested in learning more about VA services.