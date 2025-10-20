Veterans Day Event and VCB 15th Year Anniversary at McAllen VA
Honor Veterans. Learn about your benefits. Join us Nov. 6 at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic for a Veterans Day celebration and benefits fair. Enjoy hotdogs, connect with VA staff, and explore the services available to you. 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic
When:
No event data
Where:
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
Join us as we honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Veterans.
The McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic invites Veterans, families, and caregivers to a special Veterans Day celebration, benefits fair and celebrate 15 years of VA care in the Texas Valley Coastal Bend on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
📍 Location:
McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic
901 E. Hackberry Ave.
McAllen, TX 78501
🎖️ What to expect:
- Connect with VA staff and community partners
- Learn about health care, benefits, and support services
- Enjoy free hotdogs while supplies last
- Celebrate with fellow Veterans and families
This event is open to all Veterans enrolled in VA care and those interested in learning more about VA services.