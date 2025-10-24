Veterans Day Event - Laredo VA

Celebrate Veterans Day at Laredo VA on Nov. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy a health benefits fair, food, refreshments, and live music.

Full Event Description

Join us at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic for a Veterans Day Event honoring those who served. Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy:

A Health Benefits Fair with VA staff available to answer questions and assist with enrollment

Free food and refreshments

Live music to celebrate the occasion

This event is open to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care and those interested in learning more about their benefits. No registration required.

Address:

Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic

4602 North Bartlett Avenue

Laredo, TX 78041-3803