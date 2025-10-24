Veterans Day Event - Corpus Christi West Point VA
Join us at Corpus Christi West Point VA on Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a Veterans Day Event with a health benefits fair, hamburgers, hot dogs, and refreshments.
When:
No event data
Where:
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their families are invited to the Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic for a Veterans Day Event. The event will feature:
- A Health Benefits Fair with VA representatives available to assist with questions and enrollment
- Free hamburgers, hot dogs, and refreshments
This event is open to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care and those interested in learning more about their benefits. No registration required.
Address:
Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX 78416