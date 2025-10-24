Veterans Day Event - Corpus Christi West Point VA

Join us at Corpus Christi West Point VA on Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a Veterans Day Event with a health benefits fair, hamburgers, hot dogs, and refreshments.

Veterans and their families are invited to the Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic for a Veterans Day Event. The event will feature:

A Health Benefits Fair with VA representatives available to assist with questions and enrollment

This event is open to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care and those interested in learning more about their benefits. No registration required.

Address:

Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic

925 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78416