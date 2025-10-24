Moments of Expression: VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Veterans Creative Arts Competition Exhibition

Celebrate Veterans’ creativity at Moments of Expression, a local exhibit featuring artwork from the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. Join us Nov. 6 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at the San Benito Cultural Arts Center. Exhibit runs through Jan. 17.

Celebrate the creativity and resilience of local Veterans at MOMENTS OF EXPRESSION, the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Veterans Creative Arts Competition Exhibition.

This exhibit showcases original artwork by Veterans who participated in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF)—an annual VA event that highlights the artistic talents of Veterans across the country.

Join us for the Ribbon Cutting and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, November 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the San Benito Cultural Arts Center. Meet the artists, hear their stories, and experience how each piece reflects the unique voice and lived experience of a Veteran.

The exhibit will remain open to the public through January 17, 2026.

Open to Veterans, families, staff, and the community. No registration required.