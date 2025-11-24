Food Distribution Drive Thru - Harlingen VA Health Care Center
Free Food for Veterans Drive-thru event at Harlingen VA. Thursday, Dec. 11 · 9–11 a.m. Bring your VA ID. While supplies last. Questions? Call 956-291-9093.
When:
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Harlingen VA Health Care Center for a drive-thru food distribution event in partnership with the RGV Food Bank.
Location:
Harlingen VA Health Care Center
2601 Veteran Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
Date:
Thursday, December 11
Time:
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (or while supplies last)
Who can attend:
Veterans and their families
What to bring:
Your Veteran ID card
How it works:
Stay in your vehicle
VA staff will check your eligibility
Volunteers will place food in your trunk or truck bed
Your safety is our priority.
Thank you for your service. We look forward to seeing you.