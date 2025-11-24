Skip to Content

Food Distribution Drive Thru - Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Free Food for Veterans Drive-thru event at Harlingen VA. Thursday, Dec. 11 · 9–11 a.m. Bring your VA ID. While supplies last. Questions? Call 956-291-9093.

When:

No event data

Where:

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Harlingen VA Health Care Center for a drive-thru food distribution event in partnership with the RGV Food Bank.

Location:
Harlingen VA Health Care Center
2601 Veteran Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550

Date:
Thursday, December 11

Time:
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (or while supplies last)

Who can attend:
Veterans and their families

What to bring:

Your Veteran ID card


How it works:

Stay in your vehicle
VA staff will check your eligibility
Volunteers will place food in your trunk or truck bed
Your safety is our priority.
Thank you for your service. We look forward to seeing you.

