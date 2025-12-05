Be the reason someone lives. Donate blood at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic on January 27. Just 1 hour. Up to 3 lives saved. Walk in or call VATVCBHCS Voluntary Services at (956) 291-9093 to schedule.

Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic Blood Drive

In partnership with Vitalant

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Bloodmobile, 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd., Harlingen, TX 78550

Give blood. Save lives.

Join us for a community blood drive hosted by the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic and Vitalant. Your donation can help Veterans, families, and neighbors in need.

Walk-ins welcome. Appointments encouraged.

To make a lifesaving appointment, please call VATVCBHCS Voluntary Services at or visit vitalant.org.

What to bring:

A photo ID

Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating

Why it matters:

Every donation helps save up to three lives. Be a hero in under an hour.