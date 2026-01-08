McAllen VA Food Distribution

Veterans, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend is partnering with RGV Food Bank to support our Veterans with another drive-through food distribution event on Thursday, January 15, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, or while supplies last at McAllen VA Clinic.

Join us at the McAllen VA for a drive-thru food distribution event in partnership with the RGV Food Bank.

Location:

McAllen VA Clinic

901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501

Date:

Thursday, January 15

Time:

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (or while supplies last)

Who can attend:

Veterans and their families

What to bring:

Your Veteran ID card

How it works:

Stay in your vehicle

VA staff will check your eligibility.

Volunteers will place food in your trunk or truck bed.

Your safety is our priority.

Thank you for your service. We look forward to seeing you.