VA hosts Blood Drive at Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic

VA hosts Blood Drives All Veterans and all community members are encouraged to give the gift of life at Corpus Christ West Point Clinic on Feb 2 from 10 am to 12 pm.

In partnership with Coastal Bend Blood Center, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System hosts a series of blood drives. This is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address the ongoing need for blood.

WHAT: Share the love. Donate blood.

WHEN/WHERE:

Monday, February 2, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic

925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416

WHO: Veterans and all members of the community

HOW: Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to register, visit or call the blood center at .