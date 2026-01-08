VA hosts Blood Drive at Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic
VA hosts Blood Drives All Veterans and all community members are encouraged to give the gift of life at Corpus Christ West Point Clinic on Feb 2 from 10 am to 12 pm.
When:
Mon. Feb 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Cost:
Free
All Veterans and all community members are encouraged to give the gift of life.
In partnership with Coastal Bend Blood Center, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System hosts a series of blood drives. This is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address the ongoing need for blood.
WHAT: Share the love. Donate blood.
WHEN/WHERE:
Monday, February 2, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic
925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416
WHO: Veterans and all members of the community
HOW: Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information or to register, visit