Blood Drive at McAllen VA Clinic

VA hosts Blood Drives. All Veterans and community members are encouraged to give the gift of life at McAllen VA Clinic on Jan 16 from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

In partnership with Vitalant Blood Center, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System hosts a series of blood drives. This is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address the ongoing need for blood.

WHAT: Give blood, save lives.

WHEN/WHERE:

January 16, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

McAllen VA Clinic

901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501

WHO: Veterans and all members of the community

HOW: Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to register visit, https://www.vitalant.org/26giveaway, or call the blood center at . Because of you, life doesn't stop.