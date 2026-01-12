Blood Drive at McAllen VA Clinic
VA hosts Blood Drives. All Veterans and community members are encouraged to give the gift of life at McAllen VA Clinic on Jan 16 from 10:30 am to 1 pm.
When:
Fri. Jan 16, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
In partnership with Vitalant Blood Center, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System hosts a series of blood drives. This is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address the ongoing need for blood.
WHAT: Give blood, save lives.
WHEN/WHERE:
January 16, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
McAllen VA Clinic
901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501
WHO: Veterans and all members of the community
HOW: Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information or to register visit, https://www.vitalant.org/26giveaway, or call the blood center at